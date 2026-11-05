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State Department Fires Back at Report Suggesting Rubio Will Resign

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Nov 05, 2026 11:33 AM
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State Department Fires Back at Report Suggesting Rubio Will Resign
Megan Varner/Pool Photo via AP

The State Department is pushing back on a report that Secretary of State Marco Rubio could step down in an effort to start plotting a 2028 presidential bid away from the Trump administration.

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“This is completely baseless fake news from made-up anonymous ‘sources,’” Dylan Johnson, Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs, wrote in a post to X on Thursday in response to an article from the Independent.

Johnson further called the story a “completely fabricated hoax.” The report from the U.K.-based publication cited “sources in Washington and the UK government.” 

The former Florida senator previously sought the presidency during the 2016 Republican primary, and he has since become one of the most high-profile figures of Trump's second term in office. 

Speculation about changes within the administration has hit a breaking point after the midterm elections, as Republicans faced massive losses at the federal, state and local levels nationwide. 

The president has made no public indication that he would shake up his cabinet after the election, in which the cost-of-living and the gas prices related to conflict with the Iran were considered among the top issues for voters. 

“I have every intention to keep him," the president told ABC News regarding War Secretary Pete Hegseth, later adding that he gets "these calls, you know, about him. I don't understand why.” 

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However, there has been speculation that Hegseth could be considered an appointed replacement for Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who will soon be the state's governor, according to The Hill. Townhall has not independently confirmed the speculation. 

“I think he’s doing a very good job, and I actually think he’d be very popular if he did that. But I haven’t heard that at all," Trump said, the outlet reported. 

The end of the midterms cycle marks the unofficial start of the 2028 presidential cycle, as hopefuls of both parties could begin launching campaigns and exploratory committees in the coming months before the primaries kick off.

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News Topics MARCO RUBIO | 2028 ELECTIONS | STATE DEPARTMENT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WASHINGTON
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