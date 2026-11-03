Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz Projected to Win Re-Election

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) is projected to win reelection in Florida’s 25th Congressional District, defeating Republican Scott Singer, Decision Desk HQ projects.

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The race was rated “Lean Democrat” by the Cook Political Report. The district itself was redrawn as part of broader redistricting effort in the state, which was originally expected to be more favorable to Republicans.

The district covers parts of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

A heavily Jewish part of Florida, combatting antisemitism was a major issue on the campaign trail. Both candidates made numerous posts condemning recent antisemitic incidents, but both have continued to make the case that they are the best candidates to represent their districts.

“When the House voted to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her antisemitic comments, Jared voted to keep her there. He even said publicly that she didn’t belong on that committee. Then he voted to protect her seat anyway,” Singer, former mayor of Boca Raton, posted earlier on Tuesday.

“That isn’t a one-off. Jared votes with the Squad nearly 90% of the time. Unlike my opponent, I would never put Ilhan Omar on the Foreign Affairs Committee,” he added.

When the House voted to remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee over her antisemitic comments, Jared voted to keep her there. He even said publicly that she didn’t belong on that committee. Then he voted to protect her seat anyway. That isn’t a one-off. Jared votes with the Squad nearly 90% of the time. Unlike my opponent, I would never put Ilhan Omar on the Foreign Affairs Committee. **Stop the Squad. Vote Scott Singer.** (H.Res. 76, Feb. 2, 2023) — Scott Singer (@ScottSingerUSA) November 3, 2026

Other issues were also paramount in the district, including the cost-of-living.

“In three days, voters in this district will decide who represents them in Congress. I’ve spent this campaign talking with folks all over the district, and the same worries keep coming up,” the Democrat wrote before Election Day. “Homeowners are getting crushed by insurance premiums. Seniors want to know Social Security will be there when they need it. Those are the fights I want to take to Washington, and I’m asking for your vote to do it.”

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