Scott Jennings Says Jewish Voters Are Rightfully Concerned About Direction of the Democrat Party

Last week, we learned Jewish support for Democrats in New York cratered, dropping more than 30 points in the last couple of years as the Democrat Party continues to elevate antisemitic, pro-Hamas politicians like Abdul El-Sayed and Zohran Mamdani. The socialist/Islamist wing of the Democrat Party has made it clear they hate Israel and Jews, even if they couch their criticism as being "anti-Zionism." Mamdani's wife even went to a retreat where the organizers called for a "cleansing" of Jews from Israel, and she's celebrated the October 7 terrorist attacks.

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So it's no surprise Jewish voters are concerned about the Democrat Party and even turning away from it in some measure. Scott Jennings explained why.

Jewish voters are rightfully concerned about where the Democratic Party is heading. pic.twitter.com/yRvVxYwfW0 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 18, 2026

"One other district, Florida, the Jared Moskowitz seat. I was talking to Henry Olsen from the Washington Post this week," Jennings said. "He was looking at the voter registration trends down there, actually, in that district. Republicans are up in voter registrations now. That district also has a heavy concentration of Jewish voters."

"And if that is true and Jewish voters in that district are trending to Republican, think about the other places where that's going to make an impact," Jennings continued. "Particularly in Michigan, where you got a very close Senate race, where the Jewish community there is rightfully worried. So that is another little chute of data that told me that maybe there's some things going on out of the water."

Jewish voters aren't imagining it. The direction of today's Democratic Party has many wondering whether leadership is willing to confront antisemitism with the same urgency it applies to other forms of hate. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) October 18, 2026

It is not.

Also...



Nothing to see here.



It's just a bunch of foreign-flag-carrying French kids out protesting poor classroom conditions... pic.twitter.com/cqPt5U0ECI — Bill Mc7 (@BillMc7) October 18, 2026

What's happening in France will happen here, eventually.

They will never wake up.

Antizionists have captured the Democratic party through Marxist and Islamist ideologies. https://t.co/gZt1HtL4NO — Natasha Pein (@NatashaHPein) October 19, 2026

Yes, they have. And nothing good will come of it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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