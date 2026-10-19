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Scott Jennings Says Jewish Voters Are Rightfully Concerned About Direction of the Democrat Party

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 9:30 AM
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Scott Jennings Says Jewish Voters Are Rightfully Concerned About Direction of the Democrat Party
Credit: Salem Media

Last week, we learned Jewish support for Democrats in New York cratered, dropping more than 30 points in the last couple of years as the Democrat Party continues to elevate antisemitic, pro-Hamas politicians like Abdul El-Sayed and Zohran Mamdani. The socialist/Islamist wing of the Democrat Party has made it clear they hate Israel and Jews, even if they couch their criticism as being "anti-Zionism." Mamdani's wife even went to a retreat where the organizers called for a "cleansing" of Jews from Israel, and she's celebrated the October 7 terrorist attacks.

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So it's no surprise Jewish voters are concerned about the Democrat Party and even turning away from it in some measure. Scott Jennings explained why.

"One other district, Florida, the Jared Moskowitz seat. I was talking to Henry Olsen from the Washington Post this week," Jennings said. "He was looking at the voter registration trends down there, actually, in that district. Republicans are up in voter registrations now. That district also has a heavy concentration of Jewish voters."

"And if that is true and Jewish voters in that district are trending to Republican, think about the other places where that's going to make an impact," Jennings continued. "Particularly in Michigan, where you got a very close Senate race, where the Jewish community there is rightfully worried. So that is another little chute of data that told me that maybe there's some things going on out of the water."

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It is not.

What's happening in France will happen here, eventually.

They will never wake up.

Yes, they have. And nothing good will come of it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ZOHRAN MAMDANI | ISRAEL
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