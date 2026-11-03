Democrat Manny Rutinel Flips Colorado House Seat Blue

Democrat Manny Rutinel defeated Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) in the race for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, Decision Desk HQ projects.

“Tonight, Colorado showed that in America, the son of a single mom who relied on Medicaid and food stamps can go on to serve in Congress. This election was decided at kitchen tables, where families are weighing the cost of groceries, gas, and healthcare,” Rutinel said in a statement on Tuesday. “Tonight, Coloradans decided that kids shouldn’t go hungry, that families deserve healthcare, and that neither a trillionaire nor the President of the United States could buy this election.”

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Thank you, Colorado. Tonight, Colorado showed that in America, the son of a single mom who relied on Medicaid and food stamps can go on to serve in Congress. https://t.co/hfyOyjNTKY — Manny Rutinel (@MannyRutinel) November 4, 2026

“Thank you to our over one hundred thousand grassroots donors, thousands of volunteers, our team, and my family for helping make this momentous victory possible. To everyone who voted for Congressman Evans: I will be your congressman as much as anyone’s. I’ll work hard every day to make you proud,” he added.

Evans was elected to Congress during the 2024 election. He campaigned heavily on his background in law enforcement, whereas Rutinel has been a staunch critic of ICE.

#CO08: Vote like your family's safety depends on it, because with Manny, it does. Polls close at 7pm. https://t.co/mb5BAcXcjd — Gabe Evans (@GabeforColorado) November 3, 2026

While I spend my time working to uplift the incredible industries in my district, my opponent continues to work against them. Rutinel’s radical agenda would eliminate oil and gas, farmers and ranchers, and wreak havoc on our communities and economy. https://t.co/1b0K7beQ2Z — Gabe Evans (@GabeforColorado) November 3, 2026

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