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Trump Administration Drops Major Status Update in Anti-Fraud Efforts

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Oct 30, 2026 3:05 PM
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Trump Administration Drops Major Status Update in Anti-Fraud Efforts
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Vice President JD Vance’s Fraud Task Force announced progress in the crackdown during a press conference in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Friday. 

FBI Director Kash Patel noted that there were 17 searches done on Thursday related to a multi-million dollar fraud case, which led to four arrests

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More broadly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the administration has “stopped almost $190 million and returned over $100 million in funds to U.S. victims of overseas fraud” on a nationwide level, but Bessent noted that the “task force in very interested in what’s going on” in Minnesota. 

According to a Friday press release, there was also a notice sent out by the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to let banks know to get an eye on “certain cross-border payments involving U.S.-based money services businesses.”

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“Illicit actors may exploit these cross-border arrangements—particularly settlement arrangements subject to inadequate due diligence and transaction monitoring—to move funds through the U.S. financial system and obscure the ultimate beneficiaries and the underlying purpose of transactions,” the alert stated.

FinCen also put out another notice to “assist financial institutions in identifying and reporting suspicious activity involving the exploitation of domestic and international charities and non-profit organizations (collectively, NPOs) for illicit activity.”

“Through schemes abusing NPOs, bad actors can funnel funds to terrorists, divert funds from government programs, and steal money intended for charitable causes,” the notice states.

As for Minnesota specifically, the state's social programs fraud woes have become the subject of multiple federal cases, ranging from autism treatment fraud to the infamous Feeding Our Future case. Concerns surrounding it arguably led to Gov. Tim Walz's decision not to seek reelection this cycle, as it has become a hot topic in the ongoing gubernatorial and senatorial races in the state ahead of the November midterms. 

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said Friday that the federal government had “asked Minnesota to revalidate all of the high-risk providers” in the state.

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“Fourteen categories, 30 percent, almost one in three of all the people providing services in Minnesota could not be revalidated,” he said. 

“That degree of fraud, again, you have to purposely be averting your glance to allow that to happen,” Oz continued. 

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News Topics FBI | FRAUD | MINNESOTA | JD VANCE | SCOTT BESSENT
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