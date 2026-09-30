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Minnesota Ranks No. 1 in the Nation for Subjects Tied to Healthcare Fraud

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 8:00 AM
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Minnesota Ranks No. 1 in the Nation for Subjects Tied to Healthcare Fraud
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Congrats, Minnesota. You finally rank number one in the nation on something. It's a pity that it's not education or quality of life, however. Instead, Minnesota ranks number one in the nation per capita in having subjects tied to reports of suspected healthcare fraud. That's how massive the state's welfare fraud scheme really is — they lead the nation in it.

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Here's more:

A new federal report puts Minnesota at the top of a list no state wants to be on: the number of subjects per capita identified in suspected healthcare fraud reports.

A new analysis from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN, shows Minnesota had the highest number of subjects per capita identified in bank reports tied to suspected healthcare fraud.

Nationwide, the report identified approximately $17.5 billion in suspicious activity potentially connected to healthcare fraud.

California had the most subjects identified overall, followed by Florida and New York.

Minnesota ranked fourth despite its much smaller population — but when the numbers were adjusted for population, Minnesota jumped to No. 1 in the nation for subjects identified in suspected healthcare fraud-related reports.

Hennepin County was also a national outlier.

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Of course, Hennepin is a national outlier.

The Democrats in charge of the state should be ashamed. But they have no shame.

Democrats, like their leftist counterparts in the U.K., believe being "racist" (or perceived as "racist") is a worse crime than stealing millions of dollars from taxpayers.

It's bad when they beat California.

Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, Peggy Flanagan, and Mary Moriarty should all be run out of the state for allowing this to happen.

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Media are in bed with the Democrats on fraud.

And she will do nothing to address fraud if she's elected governor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | HEALTHCARE | MEDICAID | MINNESOTA | TIM WALZ
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