Minnesota Ranks No. 1 in the Nation for Subjects Tied to Healthcare Fraud

Congrats, Minnesota. You finally rank number one in the nation on something. It's a pity that it's not education or quality of life, however. Instead, Minnesota ranks number one in the nation per capita in having subjects tied to reports of suspected healthcare fraud. That's how massive the state's welfare fraud scheme really is — they lead the nation in it.

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REPORT: Minnesota ranks No. 1 per capita in subjects tied to reports of suspected healthcare fraud



A new analysis from the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network shows Minnesota had the highest number of subjects per capita identified in bank reports tied to… pic.twitter.com/QIoW9g20U1 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) September 28, 2026

Here's more:

A new federal report puts Minnesota at the top of a list no state wants to be on: the number of subjects per capita identified in suspected healthcare fraud reports. A new analysis from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN, shows Minnesota had the highest number of subjects per capita identified in bank reports tied to suspected healthcare fraud. Nationwide, the report identified approximately $17.5 billion in suspicious activity potentially connected to healthcare fraud. California had the most subjects identified overall, followed by Florida and New York. Minnesota ranked fourth despite its much smaller population — but when the numbers were adjusted for population, Minnesota jumped to No. 1 in the nation for subjects identified in suspected healthcare fraud-related reports. Hennepin County was also a national outlier.

Of course, Hennepin is a national outlier.

The Democrats in charge of the state should be ashamed. But they have no shame.

And yet people fall over themselves to try and support the ethnic enclaves largely responsible for this unmitigated disaster of fraud and corruption: https://t.co/rhm4cVEA1g — FundMyFraud (@FundMyFraud) September 28, 2026

Democrats, like their leftist counterparts in the U.K., believe being "racist" (or perceived as "racist") is a worse crime than stealing millions of dollars from taxpayers.

More than double the number in California. What an unbelievably corrupt state Minnesota is. — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) September 28, 2026

It's bad when they beat California.

What an embarrassment.



Tim Walz and Keith Ellison owe Minnesotans answers. For years, fraudsters exploited programs meant to serve our communities while state leaders failed to stop them.



The people of Minnesota deserve accountability. https://t.co/MK4TCR8cO9 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) September 28, 2026

Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, Peggy Flanagan, and Mary Moriarty should all be run out of the state for allowing this to happen.

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Tota Minnesota media blackout on this report until Alpha News reported it. But hey, MN will tell you they report on all the frauds.



Let’s see who else covers this. https://t.co/leAC7IbC4q — Nathan Hansen (@nathanmhansen) September 28, 2026

Media are in bed with the Democrats on fraud.

Amy Klobuchar was radio silent while repeated Walz administration failures made Minnesota a top state for fraud.



The gravy train for fraudsters ends when I'm governor:https://t.co/DVuUzz3X4L https://t.co/5P43lfKpE0 — Lisa Demuth (@LisaDemuthMN) September 29, 2026

And she will do nothing to address fraud if she's elected governor.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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