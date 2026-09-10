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No One Believes Mark Kelly's Story About Getting a Letter From a Fellow Airline Passenger

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 10, 2026 11:15 AM
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No One Believes Mark Kelly's Story About Getting a Letter From a Fellow Airline Passenger
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

We're not sure why Democrats do this, but they sure seem to like touting fake letters that just so happen to support their current cause du jour. In 2018, then- Sen. Kamala Harris shared a letter reportedly from a 12-year-old who was upset about mass shootings like the one in Parkland, Las Vegas, and Orlando. No one bought that, but it didn't deter her from doing the same thing as Vice President shortly before the 2024 election. That's when she shared a letter from "Tucker" demanding gun control. Weird how not a single child wrote her about protecting our rights, huh?

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More recently, Sen. Alex Padilla also shared a letter purportedly from a 9-year-old girl named Susej who was at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center. We all thought that was fake, too.

The point is, this never works, but now Sen. Mark Kelly is trying that, claiming a 25-year-old left him a letter on a recent flight.

The letter reads:

Senator Kelly

I'm 25 years old with a college degree, four years into my career, and I'm just barely scraping by. I cannot see myself ever being able to afford kids or a home. Every day, a financially secure future feels farther and farther out of reach. Please fight for affordable housing and healthcare. I am quite literally begging you.

- an everyday American

So this person is barely scraping by, but they're flying to Phoenix? Okay.

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Kelly won't do that. He'll just raise this person's taxes astronomically to give freebies to illegal aliens.

Exactly. What staffer drew the short straw and had to pretend to be an "everyday American" on this?

Seriously. The entire story is just made up.

 Might as well fabricate an even bigger story.

Democrats will do none of this, either. Nor will they make student loan debt dischargeable in bankruptcy.

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Oh, maybe it wasn't a staffer. Maybe Kelly was bored and penned it himself.

Yes, Kelly voted for the "Inflation Reduction Act" which did nothing but make inflation worse.

This is further proof that Democrats have no plans for the midterms. They have no plans to address affordability, illegal immigration, or crime. They just want power.

Don't give it to them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ALEX PADILLA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | KAMALA HARRIS | MARK KELLY | STUDENT LOANS
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