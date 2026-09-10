No One Believes Mark Kelly's Story About Getting a Letter From a Fellow Airline Passenger

We're not sure why Democrats do this, but they sure seem to like touting fake letters that just so happen to support their current cause du jour. In 2018, then- Sen. Kamala Harris shared a letter reportedly from a 12-year-old who was upset about mass shootings like the one in Parkland, Las Vegas, and Orlando. No one bought that, but it didn't deter her from doing the same thing as Vice President shortly before the 2024 election. That's when she shared a letter from "Tucker" demanding gun control. Weird how not a single child wrote her about protecting our rights, huh?

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More recently, Sen. Alex Padilla also shared a letter purportedly from a 9-year-old girl named Susej who was at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center. We all thought that was fake, too.

The point is, this never works, but now Sen. Mark Kelly is trying that, claiming a 25-year-old left him a letter on a recent flight.

On a flight from Boston to Phoenix and this note was in my seat when I returned from the restroom. I think this shows how much an entire generation is struggling. Whether it’s my own kids or a random person on a random flight, young people are frustrated. There is massive anxiety… pic.twitter.com/RIFRVawqzc — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) September 9, 2026

The letter reads:

Senator Kelly

I'm 25 years old with a college degree, four years into my career, and I'm just barely scraping by. I cannot see myself ever being able to afford kids or a home. Every day, a financially secure future feels farther and farther out of reach. Please fight for affordable housing and healthcare. I am quite literally begging you. - an everyday American

So this person is barely scraping by, but they're flying to Phoenix? Okay.

Awesome maybe you should be on board with ending the disastrous H1-B program and deporting all the illegal aliens that are making our housing and healthcare insanely expensive. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) September 9, 2026

Kelly won't do that. He'll just raise this person's taxes astronomically to give freebies to illegal aliens.

Exactly. What staffer drew the short straw and had to pretend to be an "everyday American" on this?

And then your airline pilot came out of the cockpit and gave you a pair of plastic wings. Congrats…sir. 🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) September 10, 2026

Seriously. The entire story is just made up.

Then everybody on the airplane clapped and the pilot came out of the cockpit and gave Senator Kelly a $100 gift card to Delta https://t.co/iDrkCjtAUH — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 9, 2026

Might as well fabricate an even bigger story.

The cost of college is crippling. Many people sign whatever loans they have to sign going in - only to graduate and see the monthly payback too much.



Universities have too many over paid executives, too many DEI programs and too many people paid outside of the classroom.



Get… https://t.co/DYErJQjq01 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 10, 2026

Democrats will do none of this, either. Nor will they make student loan debt dischargeable in bankruptcy.

Hrm. Look at the word ‘with’ on the note that magically appeared on his seat and compare it with the ‘with’ in his inscription for this book.



Especially the t and h.



Just sayin’. https://t.co/9IuyzxyYvb pic.twitter.com/FuZ96IRd95 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 10, 2026

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Oh, maybe it wasn't a staffer. Maybe Kelly was bored and penned it himself.

Yes, Kelly voted for the "Inflation Reduction Act" which did nothing but make inflation worse.

This is further proof that Democrats have no plans for the midterms. They have no plans to address affordability, illegal immigration, or crime. They just want power.

Don't give it to them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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