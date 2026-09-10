Good Guy With A Gun Stops Mall Shooter — Now A Judge Is Punishing Him

A 19-year-old Michigan man was sentenced to two years of probation for carrying a concealed weapon after fatally shooting a gunman in self-defense.

The incident occurred in July when Martinez Long shot an individual who had already killed someone else during an altercation in a mall. However, the authorities arrested and prosecuted him for carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

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From Fox 2 Detroit:

The judge admonished Long for carrying the gun and told him he has to think before he acts. "Fortunately, you weren't injured, but nonetheless, you had a gun there in the first place, which was poor judgment," he said. "And what do you need a gun for protection in a mall, in the first place? "Nonetheless, I think this agreement is in the best interest of justice." Long's attorney said that the shooting was a tragic incident and that he conceded to an error in judgment of carrying a concealed weapon. As part of his probation, Long must complete cognitive behavioral therapy, not possess any guns or ammunition in that period and take handgun safety classes offered by the court. The Oak Park man is working towards getting his GED and had no prior criminal record. The judge acknowledged the right to self-defense in the case. "I know there was a gun fight at the Fairlane mall, and the lawyers have agreed, according to this court's evaluation, that you were acting in self-defense or the defense of others, so that's a valid legal defense," he said. "Why did you walk into the mall with a gun in the first place?" Long's attorney said that her client was not speaking in court due to the potential for a civil liability case. "He didn't plan on using it that day. He thought he kept it for protection," she said. "He didn't instigate the fight. He didn't start the fight, and he did pull it out for protection of others." Under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, if Long completes the probation period without incident, his record will be expunged. "This gives you a clean slate. You're only 19 years of age," the judge said. "More of your life's ahead of you than behind you. So hopefully, you know, this won't prevent you from advancing as you move forward."

Martinez Long was sentenced to two years of probation for carrying a concealed weapon. He had to shoot a gunman, and he faced no charges for that use of lethal force, because it was deemed lawful self-defense. But his underlying carrying of a firearm was illegal because Michigan… pic.twitter.com/NqkmK6Iw2e — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) September 9, 2026

The incident occurred when a fight between two groups started on July 3 at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn, Michigan. Cameron Watkins, 19, shot and killed Keonte Seaborn, also 19. He used a firearm he took from a woman’s purse and continued firing after hitting Seaborn. He also shot another person during a struggle, wounding him.

Long shot and killed Watkins, ending the threat, as shoppers fled for the exits. Prosecutors later determined that Long acted in self-defense and to defend others.

He was arraigned on July 7 and pleaded not guilty to one count of carrying a concealed weapon, which is a felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

Long, who had no prior criminal record, can have his conviction cleared from his record if he abides by the conditions of his probation.

Michigan’s gun laws are nonsensical — especially when it comes to whether a 19-year-old can carry concealed. If Long had been open carrying his pistol, he would not have violated the state’s laws. However, the law does not allow one to carry a pistol in a vehicle without a permit, which one can’t get until they turn 21. So, in essence, for Long to have legally carried his gun, he would have had to walk to the mall.

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And this, ladies and gentlemen, is yet another reason why gun control doesn’t work. The fact that the judge had the temerity to question why Long carried a firearm to the mall in the first place shows he doesn’t understand how silly these laws are.

The situation in which Long found himself is the answer to the judge’s ridiculous question. Those supporting gun control would have rather seen Long and others get killed than to allow them to possess the means by which they can defend themselves.

The bottom line is that if Long had obeyed the law, he might have been dead. Which means the law itself is the problem, not those who violate them.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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