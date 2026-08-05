John Thune Once Again Seems to Miss the Obvious Here Regarding the SAVE America Act

“We don’t have 50 votes" is the talking point Sen. John Thune (R-SD) thinks will satisfy the critics of his toothless, inept leadership. It won’t. First, he said this from the start, so it’s not like he’s done much, obviously, to move the needle, which a real congressional leader would do. We know you don’t have 50 votes, John, and you sure as hell have done nothing to squeeze people to change their votes.

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He claims to be the only person who can count to 50. No, man, we can, and we still see a worthless piece of crap playing leader, coddled by panic-scared scum. The GOP remains a party that elects folks who don’t know what to do when they have power. Democrats are a mess, but when they’re running the show, they know what they’re doing.

🚨 JUST IN: Leader John Thune says Republicans should turn their SAVE America Act fire off of him and onto Democrats, and use it as a midterm issue against the left



"How about we make it about them!"



"Seems to me I'm the only one who can count to 50. We don't have the votes."… pic.twitter.com/LOQJWwd9Vs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 4, 2026

Republicans still believe they will be rewarded for showing institutional deference. They won’t. The days of the filibuster are over, whether they realize it or not. It’s gone. When the Democrats retake the Senate someday, it will disappear, and we’ll be left with many important issues to neglect and let die because the weak, outdated ‘we’re about tradition’ do-nothing GOP cowards allow it to happen.

It’s like watching a bunch of idiots see an atomic bomb go off and think that because they opposed the construction of nuclear weapons, they’d be rewarded for being blown apart by standing in the blast radius. No, it just means you’re stupid and got yourselves killed over something that’s going to be built either way.

At any rate, Thune could take away gavels, cut off campaign funds, or be a bully, dude. He won’t, partly because that’s not his character, in which case, what the hell are you doing here, man, and secondly, because he agrees with the panicans who don’t want to bring the Save America Act for a vote or nuke the filibuster to get it passed, plus a host of things that were gummed up by Democrats by adhering to and deferring to this silly procedural annoyance that our side wants to keep alive, though it’s beyond persistent vegetative state status.

Pull the damn plug. And for the love of God, any Bush-era Republican needs to go. I don’t care what their conservative rating is — it's time for a purge, because we all know the right move. The bill has over 70 percent approval, but only Thune and his gang of do-nothing, panicked trash think this is some Herculean task. We’re not asking you to turn water into wine, you clowns.

It’s called passing a popular bill, which you people bungle endlessly.

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