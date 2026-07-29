'We're Going to Find Out' Whether Thune Should Stay Majority Leader, Trump Says

President Donald Trump said “we're going to find out” if Senate Majority Leader John Thune should remain in his role, as there is mounting back-and-forth on whether or not the SAVE America Act and “Reconciliation 3.0” can make it through the upper chamber.

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“I’ll let you know,” Trump told Townhall in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon.

Townhall's @cameron_arcand: "Do you think [Thune] is still the man for the job?"



Trump: "Well, we're gonna find out, and I'll let you know." pic.twitter.com/euH4qkaiQu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

Earlier this week, Trump said on Air Force One that he has "a good relationship with John Thune" and said he had not given any consideration on whether he should be swapped out.

Trump aboard Air Force One on his relationship with Majority Leader @JohnThune:



"He's got to get his job done. It's fine. I have a good relationship with John Thune. He’s got to get his job done.”



Thought about replacing him?



"I haven't even thought of it.” — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) July 27, 2026

Trump has said he would support a cancellation of the August recess in order to pass the federal elections proposal, which is struggling to get the support necessary to make it through on its own in the Senate despite being a high priority for the president.

There is a possibility that some provisions of the bill could be included in a reconciliation bill, which would only require a simple majority to pass.

“I’m for anything that we can do to get the SAVE America Act passed. What I always ask, the question I always ask is: What is your picture of victory at the end?” Thune said during his weekly press conference earlier on Wednesday.

“What is the end game here? And if, in fact, staying here for the month of August means that we assume, at some point, there are going to be 10 Democrats who cross over and vote for the SAVE America Act, I think we can stay here till Christmas – that’s not going to happen,” he added, noting that “there aren’t going to be 50 votes to get rid of the legislative filibuster.”

On reconciliation, Thune doubled down that 50 votes are “probably not there” to get the job done.

“But all of us would love to see a solution for the SAVE America Act, to actually get some of that enacted into law,” Thune said. “And the budget resolution presents a potential opportunity to do that, in addition to providing much-needed funding for the military.”

The SAVE America Act has already been approved by the House of Representatives, along with the budget resolution to get reconciliation moving.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump encouraged the Senate to get the resolution “DONE!”

“Senator Ron Johnson is working hard with Senate Republican Leadership to adopt a Budget Resolution before the August recess,” Trump wrote. “This is the first step towards getting as much of THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as possible in a Budget Bill, funding our Troops, and helping our Farmers. I am calling on the Senate to get this critical first step done before the August recess.”

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