Secretary Rubio Went Full Scorched Earth on What the Left-Wing Does to Nations

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is one of the best Cabinet members in the Trump administration. He's a fearless advocate for freedom and is able to articulate criticism of terrorism, communism, and globalism. Yesterday, the State Department shared Rubio's remarks on what the left-wing does when it gains power.

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In short, it destroys everything it touches, and he pointed to several countries that prove how destructive left-wing politics and ideology are.

SECRETARY RUBIO: The left-wing destroyed Venezuela. The left-wing destroyed Cuba. The left-wing destroyed Nicaragua. The left-wing has basically destroyed every country they've gotten ahold of in the hemisphere. pic.twitter.com/0leDkOf3Np — Department of State (@StateDept) September 9, 2026

"The question was whether I was worried about left-wing groups or left-wing movements rising and as a result of U.S. policy. Left-wing groups have already been here and they've destroyed the hemisphere," Rubio said.

"The left-wing destroyed Venezuela, the left-wing destroyed Cuba, the left-wing destroyed Nicaragua," he continued. "The left-wing has basically destroyed every country they've gotten a hold of in the hemisphere. Not only have they done that here in Ecuador as well, not only have they done that in Bolivia as well. Look at what Bolivia has suffered for 25 years because of left-wing governance."

"And in fact not only did these groups destroy these countries because of bad economic policies, in places like Ecuador and in Colombia over the last four years, these left-wing groups are actually in alliance with these criminal narco-trafficking organizations," Rubio said. "They are aligned with them, they are allied with them, they permit them to conduct these activities in a nefarious alliance between them."

"So I'm glad that's being confronted. And, by the way, these groups are not just threats to their country, they ultimately become threats to the United States. I work for the United States of America and if a threat in this region is emerging to the national security and national interests of our country, we are going to address it. And what we're very happy about is that we can now address it in partnership with other presidents and other leaders in this region that feel the same way," he added.

Impatient though I am for an announcement of elections in Venezuela, I can see that Rubio knows exactly what’s going on. He understands the importance of a freely-elected, pro-US freedom alliance of nations across South America. https://t.co/3BoljrsmjF — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 9, 2026

Yes, he does.

That is the entire point of LW politics: violence, destruction, decay, death. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 9, 2026

Yes, it is. They've vowed to do the same thing here. That's not a coincidence. Left-wing politics always destroy because that's what they're designed to do.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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