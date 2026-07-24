John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It

Even when he’s angry, he fails: Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is getting hammered by President Trump and base Republicans for being completely incompetent at his job. Every move he makes is a disaster. Senate Republicans have become a circus, an impediment to the Trump agenda as they crash into walls at every turn. Trump’s patience with Thune is running out, as he’s proven incapable of doing the big things.

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Speaker Mike Johnson also has troublemakers on his side and is working with slim majorities. He’s been able to pass numerous appropriations bills, a ban on congressional stock trading, NDAA reauthorization, and a spending bill that averts a shutdown on September 30, and has the Save America Act enrolled in it.

Thune says that’s a problem. So, he’s working with the Democrats on a separate stopgap bill, but if nothing comes of this, he’ll push for reconciliation—dude, we’ve seen this movie before. That’s why the DHS funding fight lasted 75 days. They can manipulate you easily, John, because you’re weak. The South Dakota Republican got annoyed today, saying that maybe White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt could work the phones and rally the votes. She can’t do a worse job than you, man.

I don’t care what this speech was about; the replies were hilarious. Sir, no one cares about this speech or what you learned from your trip back to South Dakota. Thune is a Bush-era Republican unfit for these times. Get ready for legislative chaos, failure, misery, and maybe a shutdown that will make Democrats smile. Man, did he get cooked:

No, you don’t. Those small town South Dakotans want the SAVE America Act passed. — Brian Varn (@varn_brian) July 23, 2026

11:37 AM · Jul 23, 2026

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No one is impressed with you reading the speech provided by your handlers with your hands in your pockets.



Pass The Save America Act.pic.twitter.com/pJQUZzaVYs — WOLFDOG (@JP5671204772902) July 23, 2026

If only you actually carried a sense of a Majority Leader and the absolute necessity of the SAVE America Act.



But you're a waste of of space 🗑 🚮 pic.twitter.com/pXyN4MHYCk — Hanzo (@hattorihanzoshi) July 23, 2026

No, you don’t. Those small town South Dakotans want the SAVE America Act passed. — Brian Varn (@varn_brian) July 23, 2026

You’re a worthless sack of shit



This is 100% your job as leader



Traitor https://t.co/6jImFGNLa6 — Waffle (@Wafflehoussalad) July 23, 2026

His “work” in Washington this month, $193,400 per year though. pic.twitter.com/gDi6Kw3T09 — Will Freely (@willfreely) July 23, 2026

You carry the sense of being a total bullshit artist completely out of touch with what 86% of the American public wants. — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) July 23, 2026

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Do your fcking job and pass the SAVE America Act. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 23, 2026

Also, who said this? Was this operative’s name ‘John Thune’?