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Tipsheet

John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 24, 2026 7:00 AM
John Thune Delivered a Speech on the Senate Floor Yesterday...and Got Cooked Over It
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Even when he’s angry, he fails: Sen. John Thune (R-SD) is getting hammered by President Trump and base Republicans for being completely incompetent at his job. Every move he makes is a disaster. Senate Republicans have become a circus, an impediment to the Trump agenda as they crash into walls at every turn. Trump’s patience with Thune is running out, as he’s proven incapable of doing the big things. 

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Speaker Mike Johnson also has troublemakers on his side and is working with slim majorities. He’s been able to pass numerous appropriations bills, a ban on congressional stock trading, NDAA reauthorization, and a spending bill that averts a shutdown on September 30, and has the Save America Act enrolled in it. 

Thune says that’s a problem. So, he’s working with the Democrats on a separate stopgap bill, but if nothing comes of this, he’ll push for reconciliation—dude, we’ve seen this movie before. That’s why the DHS funding fight lasted 75 days. They can manipulate you easily, John, because you’re weak. The South Dakota Republican got annoyed today, saying that maybe White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt could work the phones and rally the votes. She can’t do a worse job than you, man. 

I don’t care what this speech was about; the replies were hilarious. Sir, no one cares about this speech or what you learned from your trip back to South Dakota. Thune is a Bush-era Republican unfit for these times. Get ready for legislative chaos, failure, misery, and maybe a shutdown that will make Democrats smile. Man, did he get cooked:

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Related:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN THUNE MIKE JOHNSON SENATE
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Also, who said this? Was this operative’s name ‘John Thune’?

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