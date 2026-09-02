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Here's What Trump Wants to Rename the Strait of Hormuz To

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Sep 02, 2026 11:47 AM
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Here's What Trump Wants to Rename the Strait of Hormuz To
AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File

President Donald Trump wants to rename the Strait of Hormuz to the Trump Strait, he posted to Truth Social on Wednesday morning.

The president has previously quipped that he wanted to turn the strait into an American territory. The United States military has made significant progress in controlling the waterway as part of the ongoing conflict with Iran.

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“Now that we have it under U.S.A. control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT??? Like America itself, it would be ‘hotter’ than ever before!” he wrote. 

Trump is no stranger to having the federal government work toward renaming geographical landmarks, including renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America, and switching Gulf of Mexico for Gulf of America – as Google and Apple Maps also reflect the changes. 

The post comes as things are heating up militarily again between Iran and the United States, including strikes by the U.S. on Tuesday. Townhall reported Wednesday morning that the president is not interested in negotiating with the Iranians, who he's repeatedly said have been unreliable to deal with. 

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"I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing," he wrote.

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News Topics IRAN | DONALD TRUMP | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | TRUTH SOCIAL | USA
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