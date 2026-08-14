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Trump Makes Bold Suggestion for Strait of Hormuz

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 14, 2026 4:33 PM
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Trump Makes Bold Suggestion for Strait of Hormuz
Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP

President Donald Trump suggested that he would turn the Strait of Hormuz into a U.S. territory. 

“Pretty soon, I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said during an address to law enforcement officers in Nassau County, New York, on Friday.

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His latest comments come as the conflict with Iran has been somewhat quiet over the past week, as tensions previously escalated after Iran violated the June ceasefire agreement by striking cargo ships traveling through the strait.

Both the United States and the Islamic Republic say they are in charge of the critical waterway. 

“The U.S. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘A WALL OF STEEL,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it,’ Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday. 

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“They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their “Leadership” is uncertain, at best! They have No Money - Their country is “shot.” All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!” he added.

Townhall reached out to the White House for comment. 

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News Topics IRAN | DONALD TRUMP | FOREIGN POLICY | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | TRUTH SOCIAL
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