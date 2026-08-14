Trump Makes Bold Suggestion for Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump suggested that he would turn the Strait of Hormuz into a U.S. territory.

“Pretty soon, I’ll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said during an address to law enforcement officers in Nassau County, New York, on Friday.

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President Trump just announced that he is going to make the Strait of Hormuz a UNITED STATES TERRITORY! pic.twitter.com/uC9NTZKdsT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2026

His latest comments come as the conflict with Iran has been somewhat quiet over the past week, as tensions previously escalated after Iran violated the June ceasefire agreement by striking cargo ships traveling through the strait.

Both the United States and the Islamic Republic say they are in charge of the critical waterway.

“The U.S. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, ‘A WALL OF STEEL,’ and there is nothing Iran can do about it,’ Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday.

The Trump Doctrine at Hormuz



Iran has not “won” the Strait of Hormuz. It does not control it. America does.



As President Trump said: “The United States of America controls the Strait of Hormuz , not Iran.”



The evidence is unmistakable. Nearly 9 million barrels per day are… https://t.co/5UU8UGocES — James E. Thorne (@DrJStrategy) August 13, 2026

“They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, their remaining soldiers are unpaid, the IRGC is decimated and fleeing, and their “Leadership” is uncertain, at best! They have No Money - Their country is “shot.” All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!” he added.

Townhall reached out to the White House for comment.

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