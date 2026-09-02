Trump Explains Why US Launched 'Large and Powerful' Strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump says the recent strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran are not part of an effort to get them back to the negotiating table.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday night, he’s “not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table.”

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“I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing,” he added. “They are just playing out the inevitable.”

He also expressed a desire for the Iranian people to act against the government, asking “when are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”

U.S. Central Command announced strikes on Tuesday afternoon against the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, after the two nations exchanged strikes over the weekend. The U.S. says that the Iranian military was trying to place sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz, leading to a response from the U.S., and then Iran responded by trying to hit American military bases in Jordan.

“The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan,” the president wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!” he added.

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The recent military actions come as the Trump administration is narrowing in on efforts to hurt Iran financially, including its relationship with other countries through "Operation Economic Outcast."

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