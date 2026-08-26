Here's the Public Reason Why the CIA Director Flew to Moscow

CIA Director John Ratcliffe flew to Moscow this week as the United States hopes to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine and Russia, President Donald Trump explained on Wednesday.

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Ratcliffe’s visit has been the subject of intense speculation amid the conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“He's there on very sort of semi-routine — I hate to disappoint people, we would like to see the war with Ukraine end,” Trump told “The Glenn Beck Program” on Wednesday, saying it would not have happened “if he were president” when it kicked off.

.@POTUS on @CIADirector's visit to Russia: "He's there on very sort of semi-routine [business] — I hate to disappoint people..." pic.twitter.com/75oLkPKNZ1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2026

The president downplayed rumors that the trip was about Russian President Vladimir Putin possibly considering more serious escalations in Europe, or about the situation in Iran, especially as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced tough sanctions against countries that maintain close economic ties with the Islamic Republic.

“John Ratcliffe is fantastic guy, he’s the head of the CIA, and he’s not in there for any of the reasons you said. Now, something may come out of it. We’re working very hard to get that war ended,” he said.

“And frankly, they both want to see it ended,” he continued, presumably referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said Ratcliffe and Putin did not have a one-on-one meeting during the visit, according to CBS News.

The CIA director made waves for a similar visit to Cuba in May, as Townhall reported recently that the communist regime could be at its weakest point ever.

As for Ukraine, Trump met with Zelenskyy at the end of July for a White House meeting prior to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) funeral.

“The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help,” the Ukrainian leader posted after the meeting. “We also spoke about diplomacy – it’s important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated. Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication. I am grateful to the United States for its firm support.”

A good meeting with President Trump @POTUS at the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of… pic.twitter.com/56yoaeqb2B — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2026

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