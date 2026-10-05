The October Surprise That Will Backfire

If you have not been paying attention, there is a caravan heading our way. Yeah, that sounds politically correct. No, there is a planned invasion of the U.S. southern border by some 600 Honduran, Guatemalan, Salvadoran, Ecuadorian, and Haitian individuals. The group called Fe y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) departed San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on 20 September. They are being allowed safe passage across several borders, including that of Mexico, as they transit. One has to ask: Why can’t they find “Faith and Hope” in another country?

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There can be no doubt that someone thought that, in this last month before the midterm elections, we should have a bunch of folks seeking to enter the United States illegally and violate our sovereignty. The intent is quite clear, but the execution of this violation of Article IV, Section 4 of our Constitution will not be successful, as it was during the Biden administration. As a matter of fact, it will backfire and utterly fail. The policy of “catch and release” has long since been over.

The Marxist leftist useful idiot who conceived this and believed it would be a great idea is very shortsighted. If there is anything the American people should not be reminded of, it is the debacle that took place for four years that has resulted in the deaths of many Americans at the hands of criminal illegal immigrants. This is not about a heart of compassion; it is about the rule of law. And now, the conversation in this final month of the midterm election can shift to border security and safety for American citizens.

What the left believes could be a strong point for them to embarrass the Trump administration (can’t wait for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-14) to come down to Texas and fake cry again) will end up reminding the voters that these Marxists, and I mean all the Democrats, embrace an open-borders policy. As a matter of fact, the Democrat nominee for governor in Wisconsin, David Crowley, has stated that he will not just be an ally to illegal immigrants; he will be an accomplice. That is an excellent choice of words because these leftists running for office, embracing open-border policies, are indeed accomplices to a crime: 8 U.S.C. 1325, unauthorized entry into the United States, is a federal offense. This whole mantra of declaring sanctuary jurisdictions for those who have criminally entered into our Republic is unlawful and unconstitutional. And we know that there are efforts by several leftist states to obstruct local law enforcement from enforcing the law and working with federal law enforcement — Maryland, New York, Virginia, Minnesota, Washington, Colorado, New Mexico, California, to name a few.

The inconvenient truth that these leftist elected officials do not want you to know is that if local law enforcement went into the 287(g) program with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal law enforcement officers would not need to be in the streets. David Crowley is from Milwaukee, which is not too far from Chicago, a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants. This whole escapade in stupidity by the left should serve to remind us all about the shooting death of 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, a college freshman, by a criminal illegal immigrant. Perhaps the good people of Wisconsin should ask Crowley, and all Democrats, if that is what they prefer to have happen more often in America?

Another concern that we should have with this planned invasion is transnational narco-criminal terrorist organization (TNCO) collusion. As these 600 or so make their way towards our southern border, no doubt in Texas, what other activity may happen elsewhere along the expansive 1,245 miles of border the Lone Star State shares with the failed state of Mexico? As more attention and resources flow toward the zone of penetration (I predict between the Del Rio and Eagle Pass sector), what will be happening out in West Texas along the Big Bend Mountains sector, Brewster County? Is it possible that this planned invasion serves as a distraction, a deception operation, from a true intent of ferrying more narco-terrorists and Islamic jihadists into America? Realize that the TNCOs will work with anyone who pays them, meaning Iran, through its proxy Hezbollah, which has an established footprint in our hemisphere.

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My point is that none of this is a “coincidence.” All of a sudden, a “Faith and Hope” Trojan horse is approaching our border as we draw close to our midterm election. Where have they been all year? Are we to believe that all of a sudden these folks want some “Faith and Hope,” and, as always, they are well fed, clothed, and cared for in their trek towards our sovereign border? If Republicans had a decent messaging strategy, they would be pummeling the Marxists about this and making them commit to honoring our security, or undermining it, especially the snake named James Talarico running for Senate here in Texas.

In judo, you are taught how to take your opponent’s weight, power, and leverage it against them. Marxists should not be given the comfort of believing that they own a discussion of affordability in America. And they certainly should not be allowed the comfort of not answering about a planned invasion heading towards our nation. And yes, it is an invasion. When someone enters your home uninvited, it is a crime — a home invasion. It is no different when they do so illegally into your country.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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