ICE Lodges Detainer in Gruesome Florida Murder Case

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer in Florida against Luis Eduardo Olla-Hernandez, an illegal alien facing a first-degree murder charge.

Advertisement

Olla-Hernandez is a Salvadoran national who allegedly shot and killed the victim, Devin Graves, then attempted to burn Graves’ body afterward on August 20, according to the Department of Homeland Security. He also allegedly held his girlfriend at gunpoint to make sure she assisted in the aftermath of the murder, according to WCTV.

“Look what you made me do," he allegedly told his girlfriend, the outlet reported of the court records, as Olla-Hernandez was apparently suspicious of the relationship between Graves and her.

DHS also says he is a member of the gang MS-13, and he was taken into custody by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday upon coming across Graves’ remains. Olla-Hernandez came to the U.S. illegally under the Obama administration in early 2016, and he has had a federal court-ordered “final order of removal” since September 2024.

Luis Eduardo Olla-Hernandez

“This criminal illegal alien and MS-13 terrorist has been charged with first-degree murder in Florida after shooting a man and burning his body,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement first provided to Townhall.

“If it weren’t for the open-border policies of the Obama Administration, he would not have been able to come into our country, and Devin Graves would still be alive. ICE will work with our partners in Florida to make sure this killer is never released back into our communities, and will instead be removed from our country once he faces justice,” he added.

The move comes as there were roughly 50,000 people arrested by ICE last month alone, according to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

“In President Trump’s first year back in office, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations,” a DHS spokesperson said last week. “As of August 4, we have now deported over 1 million illegal aliens and arrested over 1 million illegal aliens.”

While the administration is continuing to tackle the fallout from illegal immigration, there are also moves underway to rein in legal methods, as Townhall reported Monday that DHS is pushing for a roughly $103,000 fee for H-1B visas, as critics believe the program enables cheap labor from overseas.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.