The Democrats’ Platform Is Not Based on Principles

While Republicans stand for limited government, low taxes, free markets, family values and treating everyone equally, the Democrats strangely don’t have principles. This makes it odd that half the country chooses their cobbled-together combination of viewpoints.

Advertisement

Democrats prefer a massive level of government, which isn’t based on any principle but whatever the fad is. Lately, they’ve been favoring Democratic Socialism. They are always raising taxes, and it’s never clear how high they want to raise them. At the same time, they disguise their language to not overtly admit they are raising taxes.

Democrats like only somewhat free markets, and arbitrarily decide which areas they decide to clamp down on with government regulations.

When it comes to the family, Democrats basically position themselves as opposing anything Republicans value. They promote alternative types of families other than nuclear families, despite evidence showing nuclear families are the best environments to grow up in for children.

The few principles they claim to have are contradictory. They pretend to support women’s rights, but promoting abortion hurts women. Not only do mothers choose to abort more female babies than male babies, but the mothers suffer tremendous guilt afterwards. In contrast, Republicans stand for the sanctity of life. Democrats push for biological males to compete in women’s sports, hurting biological women who can’t compete with male physical advantages.

Democrats state that they promote diversity, but this translates to preferring certain races over others, which isn’t diversity but a variation of Eugenics. They don’t believe in treating people equally, which contradicts the Declaration of Independence: “that all men are created equal.”

They attack law enforcement, but without law enforcement, there is anarchy. Similarly, they want open borders, which they disguise with misleading rhetoric. Massive illegal immigration is destructive to countries. Look at Lebanon. It has one of the highest refugee-to-population ratios in the world, with about a million refugees — mostly Syrians who do not have valid legal residency — in a country of five or six million. The banks collapsed, with rampant hyperinflation and overcrowded services.

Many Democrats openly declare that they want to tear the country down and start again with a new Constitution; they don’t accept the principles in the Constitution. The platform of the Democratic Socialists states that they will “draft a new constitution.”

They are constantly trying to decimate the Constitution in increments, instead of defending its principles like Republicans. Take the Second Amendment. They pass laws and file lawsuits to erode this important right. Without the Second Amendment, all of our other rights could be taken away.

Democrats attack the First Amendment, using lawfare to disbar conservative attorneys who take on election integrity cases, prosecuting them and others like the alternate electors for Trump. They are also trying to destroy the religious clause of the First Amendment by stamping out Christianity from all segments of society.

The Tenth Amendment protecting states’ rights is under assault. Democrats use the courts to rule that vague parts of the Constitution, such as the Commerce Clause, override the Tenth Amendment. This is how they stop states from enacting common-sense legislation on key issues such as protecting election integrity and securing the border. In the case of illegal immigration, they claim that a mere Congressional law overrules the Constitution to stop state laws.

Advertisement

But the Tenth Amendment is extremely clear: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Twisting the law to weaken the Tenth Amendment destroys our country’s foundational principle of federalism. The Democrats want the federal government in control of everything but sneakily won’t admit it.

There is never any principle cited when they erode the Constitution. It’s always some vague message speculating about how some particular interest group might be negatively affected in the future, or some distorted alleged causal correlation that makes no sense.

What appears to hold the Democrats together is combining various groups of people under the umbrella of assisting those groups with favorable government regulations and benefits. Unions, LGBT, illegal aliens, Palestinian activists, trial lawyers, climate change activists, Hollywood, and minorities are some of their most preferred factions.

This isn’t a platform of principles; it’s a recipe for treating people unequally, taking from some and redistributing to others which will eventually divide and destroy the country. It would be one thing if there really were severely disadvantaged groups that needed the assistance — no one has a problem helping the disabled, for example — but in America, the “poor” people are fat. If you have enough money to eat that well, other people should not be forced to turn over their money to you.

Advertisement

I’d be embarrassed if I were part of a political party based on moral relativism, but I’ve long suspected that most Democrats are Democrats because they don’t know much about the political process. They don’t understand principles or the founding of this country, which made it great. Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) can’t even name the three branches of government. The rest, generally the elite, just harbor personal grudges, such as hatred of Christians, that consume them and cloud their judgment.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.