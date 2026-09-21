We Will Have to Fight Until Unconditional Surrender

The left-Islam axis is no less of a threat to the future of the West than was the Nazi-Japanese axis.

The demand for unconditional surrender from the Allies definitely extended the war in both the European and Pacific theaters. There were rumblings from German generals who wanted to get the British and Americans to join them — everyone against Stalin and the Bolsheviks. The Japanese also refused to surrender unconditionally and kept fighting through the summer of 1945. In an act of sleight of hand, the Japanese surrendered but kept their emperor in his position above the people — one of the conditions that they demanded from President Truman.

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The normal people of the United States (I’ve given up on Europe. They have normal people — apparently not enough of them) will have to fight to end the coordinated lefty-Muslim attack against all things American, apple pie, baseball, etc. Let’s look at what they would do if they had unfettered power in the US:

A fully open border for whoever wants to come to the US under the fake guise of “refugee” status

Government funding of illegal aliens well beyond what veterans and other deserving Americans receive

Trans for everybody — if you try to stop your kid, you’ll see him/her/zer when it turns 21

No more recognizable women’s sports

Endless printing of money until the dollar is worthless

Funding of all possible nonsense: NGOs, reparations, etc

DEI armed forces that cannot stop any “cis/male” attack

Forced reeducation for America as a racist country that was built by slavery and is still racist as can be

Endless persecution of law-abiding citizens

Packing the Supreme Court in order to nullify its power

Adding DC and Puerto Rico as states to get more Democrat senators

End all efforts at voter identification

Assaults on free speech, gun ownership, and religion

Pro-criminal policies where you are terrified and the bad guys are not

This list above is by no means complete, but I do believe that it is accurate. If, God forbid, President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senate leader Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could do everything they wanted, they would use the outline above as a very good starting point. And the problem we have is that there is no place on a Venn diagram where we intersect with them. Democrats of old could have demanded a 25 percent corporate tax rate against a proposed 15 percent Republican rate. Then they would settle on 20 percent, shake hands, and go out for drinks. Where are our points of agreement above? Trans only for boys? The first girl not paralyzed by a boy and to finish a race will also be given a first-place trophy? Will reparations go to black millionaires as well? The only thing stopping the lefty loonies from doing the above is that they lack power. And they will cheat, lie, and steal to get it. The permanent government in Washington is on their side. Why do we know less today about the Butler Trump shooter than we did two years ago?

2026 needs to see Republican turnout like never before. We’re not talking about differences around the edges. We are looking at something close to the idea of a Republic versus pure communism with a side order of Islamic intolerance. The Muslims would get rid of the lefties the moment they no longer needed them. The lefties need the Muslims for their Jew-hatred and violent rhetoric. Whereas in Israel, Arab politicians have always expressed their hatred of the state of Israel while getting fat paychecks from the same, the concept of an American politician who hates his or her country, I believe, is relatively new. Sure, there have always been lefties, but when the Twin Towers went down, there was still enough to hold us together to join hands and respond as Americans. If the planes had hit on 9/11 of this year, half of the American population would have rejoiced — those capitalists got what they deserved! Even Bin Laden tried to sell a fable to justify his mass murder: those in the buildings had voted for Bush! Baloney. But just as we see people cheering the attempts on President Donald Trump’s life and the actual violent murder of Charlie Kirk, a very large percentage of the people who get enormous benefits by living in America actually hate their own country. Totally disgusting.

If it were a shootout, the blues would have no chance against the reds. We obviously don’t want to get to Civil War, Part II. Let’s do it at the ballot box: victory beyond the margin of Democratic cheating. Whatever they do, Republicans should do it and do it better and on a bigger scale. If they have ballots suddenly appearing three days after the elections, then the Republicans should do the same with 10x the number of "found" ballots. The British were appalled when the Germans sank the Lusitania. It did not take long before the British were firing on German freighters. The less asymmetrical the battle, the greater the likelihood of victory. Hamas bellyaches about 70 percent of Gaza’s buildings being destroyed or severely damaged. Hey guys, don’t go into civilian areas and kill the locals. Pretty easy to understand, right? The Republicans have to get over the “Well, I never” phase and say that whatever shtick the Democrats do to run up the score, then we’ll do the exact same thing. Until the threat of a communist left with its Muslim sidekick is in the rearview mirror, all efforts must be made to keep the lunatics of the left away from the levers of power.

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One generally doesn’t miss something until he no longer has it. How would a normal American feel as police take away his guns and ammo? How would he feel when his town is swamped with illegal aliens beyond the capabilities of schools, hospitals, and social services? How would he feel reading in the paper how China and Russia are running roughshod over American interests because the new leadership in Washington believes in dialogue and not bullets? How did you feel during COVID when you could get thrown in jail for surfing alone on a California beach? The left loves power and does not believe in the ability of the We the People to mostly arrange our affairs without governmental interference. They would love to control your kids and help them become sterile while they “transition”. They would love to monitor your online activities to find a reason to either shut you down or throw you in jail. They would love to release numerous criminals to let them attack you and your family. The left is not interested in good monetary policy, a strong army, states' rights, and the inviolability of the Constitution. They see the US as a terrible country, so bad that millions from around the world desperately try to enter her illegally.

Vote like your life depends on it, because it probably does. A Democrat majority in Congress means endless impeachments. In the Senate, forget about anything of significance passing for the next two years. A Democratic president in 2028 means that China will finally take over as the dominant country in the world as the US spends its time and money making bathrooms unisex. The left is unserious, frivolous, mean, incompetent, wasteful, and vindictive. And these are some of their better character traits. Look what they did to Donald Trump the second he said that he would run for a third time: endless legal challenges, an FBI raid, attempts to remove his name from state ballots. They are ruthless in all that relates to getting and keeping power. The Republicans should be the same, but just say, “Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD),” and you know they’re not serious.

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