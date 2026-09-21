Is It OK to Hate Canada Now?

Blame Canada! Blame Canada! You know that everything’s gone wrong since Canada came along! — South Park, The Movie

On September 16, 2026, the Ontario Superior Court Justice Ann Molloy convicted a Christian activist named Bill Whatcott of “willful promotion of hatred.”

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What did Bill do that was so hateful? With five fellow Christians, he dressed up as a gay zombie, complete with a green skin suit and tutu, then he passed out gospel tracts disguised as condom packages to the 2016 Toronto Pride parade attendees: a silly practical joke to share the Good News. For 10 years, the Canadian government has pursued and persecuted Whatcott, believing that his little evangelical escapade was a greater affront to Canadian society than, say, homeless vagrants defecating on major city streets, the destructive spread of fentanyl, or the rise of other serious crimes. In 2024, the Toronto Police Chief advised residents to leave their car keys on their front porches to avoid harm or death in the face of the city’s epidemic of car theft.

In Canada, passing out Gospel tracts is the heinous crime that must be stamped out. Yes, you can go to jail for so-called “hate speech” in Canada, too. They don’t have freedom of speech in the Great White North, despite all their supposed claims and celebrations about a Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Those mere parchment guarantees guarantee nothing for the average Canadian citizen. For Christians, even less. Even Holocaust deniers have gone to jail in Canada, as well as critics of Islam. A Saskatchewan man went to jail for willful promotion of hatred against an unidentified identity group! No matter how vile or disconcerting someone’s speech may be, the proper remedy is more speech. For Canada, the answer is a jail cell, a complete violation of natural law and natural right.

The conviction of a Christian in a purported Western country, especially one outside of Europe (which has sadly maintained its own poor record on freedom of speech), is a travesty. It sickens me, and it should infuriate all of us.

My animus with Canada originates with the ongoing persecution of Mr. Whatcott, which I have written about before, but there is more reason for the rest of us to despise our northern neighbor. In 2021, Whatcott was actually declared “not guilty” of these thought-crimes! Unfortunately, unlike other Commonwealth nations, Canada permits double jeopardy. The Crown can appeal an acquittal and demand a retrial. This is insane. With such kangaroo (or bull moose?) justice, can any Canadian hope for justice if the government can keep appealing your acquittal? In theory, the government can persecute a suspect with vexatious litigation until the citizen calls it quits and goes to jail.

That is not justice.

Injustice reigns in Canada in other ways, as well.

There is no Second Amendment, so gun ownership is tenuous at best. The Justin Trudeau government issued a blanket gun confiscation scheme, and current prime minister Mark Carney has expanded on this tyranny. To their credit, some provincial governments have started pushing back, but by and large the country remains gun-shy. Despite the aversion to firearms, Canada has witnessed a disturbing increase in gun-related crimes. No kidding, eh?!

Every provincial government across the nation has also established Human Rights Tribunals, before which aggrieved citizens can drag their counterparts and demand compensation for offending them. The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal ordered Whatcott to pay $55,000 to a confused man wearing a dress because he called him a “he.” The same provincial tribunal fined McDonald’s for firing an employee because she had failed to wash his hands properly. One Human Rights case dragged on for 23 years! Only recently, a former chairman of one of these tribunals has begun sounding the alarm on their abuses. Too little, too late.

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Their healthcare system is not just abysmal; it’s evil. Instead of care, you get a waitlist, or the option to end your life. The testimony of Donovan James and his wife Kristin, who is surviving and thriving despite Stage Four ovarian cancer, should chill and outrage all of us. The Canadian system told Donovan’s wife to choose MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying) instead of providing her adequate healthcare. The couple gave their government the middle finger and fled to America to live. Many Canadians do that, in fact, and there are plenty of reasons why. The wait times for a surgeon or a specialist are much longer in Canada than in the U.S. Michigan-born American commentator Steve Crowder’s expose of the rampant incompetence of the horrible healthcare system in Canada is entertaining if it weren’t so devastating.

Canada has been the most intransigent opponent of the United States. Last month, Vice President JD Vance remarked on the ongoing frustrations our leaders have faced just trying to work out a better trade deal with our northern neighbors. They won’t budge one bit toward better trade. They won’t negotiate in good faith with us, and they insist on keeping their Dairy Cartel and other heightened tariffs to protect their industries while shutting out our country’s goods.

Canada and its leaders have been growing closer to China, too, and even allowed their military to conduct training exercises! Canada is supposed to be our ally. Instead, they lock up Christians; they tell their citizens to tolerate crime; they offer death instead of healthcare; they fight us on trade while resisting our own national interests and reject cooperation.

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Canada, a Frozen Banana Republic, and the voters are proud of this increasing hostility to the United States. After ten years of woke tyranny under Justin Trudeau, Carney repeated “Orange Man Bad” and bashed Trump, and Canadians went along with it. They have no problem voting to their own harm, just as long as they can retaliate against the United States.

The West is dying from wokeness, the progressive leftist madness that insists on seeing disparities of any kind as discrimination, which treats absolute equality as the end goal of society, not the protection of citizens’ natural rights or even public safety. Canada is in the terminal stages of this morally bankrupt mind virus, and the citizens are proud of it! Canada officially sucks. Pardon my invective, but this wannabe runt cousin of the United States is just plain horrible. South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were onto something, after all!

I never thought I would have such an abiding disdain for a nation. Mexico deserves our opprobrium for the border controversies, but that country is a better trade partner that President Trump has knuckled under to our advantage. China is the United States’ most militant adversary, yet that country does not pretend to be free or enlightened. The European Union and its member states have their own share of issues, but a rising populist, nationalist conservative movement is making headway across the continent, and even the more liberal interests across Europe are willing to work with Trump, since Europe needs our money and military aid.

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There is no such thing as “Canada Nice.” There is no “nice” in its government, and it’s time for Western countries that care about the rule of law, individual liberty, and citizen sovereignty to stop being so nice to its leaders.

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