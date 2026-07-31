Two Convicted Murderers Arrested in Latest ICE Roundups

Numerous serious convicted criminals were arrested by ICE on Thursday, Townhall has first learned.

Ukrainian national Bogdan Detrovich Gren was arrested in Queens after prior kidnapping, murder, and “abduction resulting in death” charges, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

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Bogdan Detrovich GrenSudanese national Mohamed Kabor was also convicted of murder, as well as obstructing justice. Kabor was taken into custody in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In Baltimore, Guatemalan national Fredy Leonel Alveno-Contrera was arrested after his past convictions of sexually abusing a minor and rape in the second degree.

Cuban national Elier Diaz-Perez was arrested in Miami after a drug trafficking conviction.

Mexican national Roberto Flores-Gonzalez was convicted of “predatory criminal sexual assault,” and he was arrested in Chicago.

Roberto Flores-Gonzalez“Just yesterday, ICE arrested multiple murderers, pedophiles, sexual deviants, drug traffickers and other dangerous criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement Friday.

“Under the leadership of President Trump, ICE is making our nation safer by removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities. When you remove criminal illegal aliens like these from our country, crime rates fall and the American people are SAFER,” Bis continued.

More than 350,000 people have been booted from the country by federal immigration authorities in fiscal year 2026, according to ABC News.

Townhall reported earlier this week that there have also been notable deportations of illegal aliens in recent days from all over the world, as the Trump administration continues to tout its deportation efforts and self-deportation push.

“In President Trump’s first year back in office, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump Administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations. As of July 12, we have now deported over 985,000 illegal aliens and arrested over 1 million illegal aliens," a DHS spokesperson told Townhall on Tuesday.

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