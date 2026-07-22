Democrat Jamie Ager Promises Mass Amnesty If His Party Regains Power

Jamie Ager, the Democrat running in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, is the latest Democrat to say the quiet part out loud: If Democrats regain control of the House in November, they will grant mass amnesty to illegal aliens.

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When asked about immigration policy, Ager said, "I'm an advocate for immigration reform that creates an organized way for people to be able to come to this country in a way that's legal, that everybody's clear on what legal is."

"To me, we need an immigration reform system that allows people to be able to come to America with an organized way, whether it's agricultural stuff, whether this is temporary visas, whether this is work visas, however we need to come together with that," he continued.

"Immigrants built this country, we're all immigrations and a study of history and economics will show you immigration has benefitted this country in so many ways," Ager said. "It needs to be organized ... to me, having the ability to bring people in that can contribute, that can be part of our communities. And people that have been here for 20 years, and are part of our communities, that still don't have legal status. Finding someway for pathway to citizenship for those folks."

That's amnesty, of course.

That chaos at the border was caused by Democrats like Joe Biden, whose administration refused to enforce our immigration laws and border security. This allowed millions of illegal aliens, including violent criminals, gang members, and terrorists, into our country. Under the Biden administration, the number of monthly border encounters reached nearly 160,000 and the daily average peaked at 15,000. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded approximately 11 million border encounters during Biden's four years in office.

Those numbers had deadly consequences for many Americans. In the last four years, more than 64,000 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the southern border. That's enough to kill 14 billion people, or nearly twice the world's population.

In Fiscal Year 2024, the Biden administration made just 113,000 administrative arrests, and between January 20 to April 1, 2021, that administration released 184,000 illegal aliens into the country.

Compare that to President Trump's record. Last month, border apprehensions were 94 percent lower than the monthly average during the Biden administration and 94 percent lower than the daily average under Biden. Total Border Patrol apprehensions along our southwest border through May of this fiscal year are 26 percent lower than just one month's average from Fiscal Years 1992 through 2024.

Fentanyl isn't the only drug being seized at the border, either. Officials are also seizing cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, and those seizures have increased 32 percent from May 2024. Fentanyl seizures are up 72 percent from April, and CBP has seized 56 percent more drugs through May of this fiscal year than during the same period in 2024.

In North Carolina, where Ager is running, several criminal illegal aliens have been arrested thanks to ICE, CBP, and Republican efforts to secure the border. This includes Juan Ramon Juarez-Talamantes, a Mexican national, who was arrested last November on two counts of rape of a child under 15 years old. He was charged with a third count of rape this January. Another illegal alien from Mexico, Jaime Santiago Corona, was deported three times and came back to this country illegally. He ran a stop sign on July 3, killing a six-year-old girl and seriously injuring that girl's mother and four-year-old sibling. Victor Adulfo-Herrera, also from Mexico, was arrested on charges of attempted arson, hit-and-run resulting in injury, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, among other charges. He has an extensive criminal history that includes driving while impaired. Brazilian illegal alien Felipe Linares De Oliveira Dell Aquilla has an international warrant in his home country for charges of criminal association and extortion. He was arrested in North Carolina in June and is the known leader of several Foreign Terrorist Organizations. He was also holding his wife against her will as he prepared to flee to Mexico. Angelvis Jesus Quintero Fernandez is from Venezuela, and he was arrested in March for carrying out two fatal shootings in Charlotte, North Carolina. Zaid Mayen-Esteban and Jonathan David Garcia-Larios are criminal illegal aliens from Mexico charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, burglary, kidnapping, and sodomy in Pitt County, North Carolina. They broke into the victim's home, restrained him, sodomized him, and removed the victim's fingernails.

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Democrats like Jamie Ager are promising to welcome these criminal illegal aliens into the country and grant them citizenship. If they regain control of the House, they will return us to the open borders chaos of the Biden administration. Voters in North Carolina need to be aware of what Ager plans to do if he's elected to Congress, and the damage the Democrats' immigration policies have already inflicted on their communities.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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