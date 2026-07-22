Polls Show Susan Collins Is Doing Well Against Troy Jackson, Too

At the end of June, a poll showed that Susan Collins was beating Graham Platner with working-class voters by a wide margin. That's probably part of why Democrats bounced Platner from the race, citing his numerous problems—up to and including allegations of domestic abuse and rape. They didn't actually care about those controversies; the Nazi tattoo Platner had for years should have been disqualifying from the outset. Their one goal was to beat Susan Collins at all costs.
Now another poll shows Collins is still doing well against Platner's replacement, Troy Jackson.
Maine Senate Crosstabs by UNH— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 21, 2026
🟦 Troy Jackson: 49%
🟥 Susan Collins: 46%
🟨 Other: 2%
——
🔵 Socialist: Jackson 99-0
🔵 Progressive: Jackson 79-18
🔵 Liberal: Jackson 82-4
🔴 Moderate: Collins 49-41
🔴 Libertarian: Collins 74-25
🔴 Conservative: Collins 98-1
——
🔵 Dem: Jackson… https://t.co/9iavjleNTB pic.twitter.com/5wugP8eUJk
Remember that in 2020, Real Clear Politics (RCP) had Collins' opponent, Sara Gideon, up by 6.5 points in their last poll before the election. Collins won by more than eight, meaning a 14-point swing.
And Collins is now winning moderate voters, too.
Maine U.S. Senate Race – UNH Crosstabs Among Moderate Voters— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 21, 2026
May poll
🟦 Graham Platner: 51%
🟥 Susan Collins: 39%
July poll
🟥 Susan Collins: 49%
🟦 Troy Jackson: 41% https://t.co/u1UyussNQJ pic.twitter.com/3IDO9BDEYK
The polls show Collins winning moderate, libertarian, and conservative voters, as well as Central and Northern Maine. She's also winning voters without college degrees by 18 points.
UNH had Gideon beating Collins in 2020.— KJofTikTok (@TheKJofTikTok) July 22, 2026
Collins won by 9%
😂😂😂😂😂
We expect no different this time around.
Non-college voters and men overwhelmingly support Collins, who resembles a classic 1990s country club Republican. I don't think I've even seen her in casual wear/jeans.— Stephen Robinson (Bluesky at @playtyperguy.com) (@SER1897) July 22, 2026
This clearly shows that voters need more than "vibes." https://t.co/yMDnvWG9Tq
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Collins has delivered for Maine for 30 years.
Democrats have failed Maine. Their policies failed. Their primary process has failed. Their candidates have failed. The polls are MOE. @andrewmcknightx, our @TPAction Maine pioneer, is on the ground mobilizing volunteer coalitions to make sure we hold the US Senate. https://t.co/DfMd94KWO8— Brandon Maly (@brandon_maly) July 21, 2026
They have failed, period.
Oof for Jackson https://t.co/8HAu9oUGHJ— Bob (@Twopointoh14) July 22, 2026
It's a big oof for Jackson.
That being said, Republicans cannot rest on their laurels. Susan Collins needs all the votes to put an end to this madness and keep the Senate in Republican hands.
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