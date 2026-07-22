Polls Show Susan Collins Is Doing Well Against Troy Jackson, Too

Roy Cooper's Sanctuary Policies Strike Again
Roy Cooper's Sanctuary Policies Strike Again
Circuit Court Ruling Just Kept This State's Assault Weapons Ban on Life Support
Circuit Court Ruling Just Kept This State's Assault Weapons Ban on Life Support
We Can't Believe Gavin Newsom Just Said This About California's Wildfire Management
We Can't Believe Gavin Newsom Just Said This About California's Wildfire Management
Vandals Destroyed a Habitat for Humanity House in Virginia
Vandals Destroyed a Habitat for Humanity House in Virginia
Tom Tiffany Comes Out Swinging Against Socialist Hong, and the Polls Favor Him to Win in November
Tom Tiffany Comes Out Swinging Against Socialist Hong, and the Polls Favor Him...
Scott Jennings Humiliated a CNN Panel Following Revelations of New Jersey Voter Fraud
Scott Jennings Humiliated a CNN Panel Following Revelations of New Jersey Voter Fraud
Americans Should Not Be Falling for Socialism
Americans Should Not Be Falling for Socialism
VIP
Here's Why Being Pro-Big Business Isn't the Same Thing As Being Pro-Free Market
Here's Why Being Pro-Big Business Isn't the Same Thing As Being Pro-Free Market
Jon Ossoff Chose Party Politics Over Georgia's Next Generation
Jon Ossoff Chose Party Politics Over Georgia's Next Generation
Zohran Mamdani's Rent Freeze Just Got Hit With Its First Major Lawsuit
Zohran Mamdani's Rent Freeze Just Got Hit With Its First Major Lawsuit
The Right Cannot Defeat the Left by Abandoning Its Own Principles
The Right Cannot Defeat the Left by Abandoning Its Own Principles
NJ Software Vendor Says State Is to Blame for Erroneous Registration of 6,600 Noncitizens
NJ Software Vendor Says State Is to Blame for Erroneous Registration of 6,600...
The Trump Admin's Self-Deportation Strategy Is Working
The Trump Admin's Self-Deportation Strategy Is Working
The Left Hates This WNBA Star for Her Stance on Men in Women's Sports
The Left Hates This WNBA Star for Her Stance on Men in Women's...
Tipsheet

Polls Show Susan Collins Is Doing Well Against Troy Jackson, Too

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 4:15 PM
Polls Show Susan Collins Is Doing Well Against Troy Jackson, Too
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

At the end of June, a poll showed that Susan Collins was beating Graham Platner with working-class voters by a wide margin. That's probably part of why Democrats bounced Platner from the race, citing his numerous problems—up to and including allegations of domestic abuse and rape. They didn't actually care about those controversies; the Nazi tattoo Platner had for years should have been disqualifying from the outset. Their one goal was to beat Susan Collins at all costs.

Advertisement

Now another poll shows Collins is still doing well against Platner's replacement, Troy Jackson.

Remember that in 2020, Real Clear Politics (RCP) had Collins' opponent, Sara Gideon, up by 6.5 points in their last poll before the election. Collins won by more than eight, meaning a 14-point swing.

And Collins is now winning moderate voters, too.

The polls show Collins winning moderate, libertarian, and conservative voters, as well as Central and Northern Maine. She's also winning voters without college degrees by 18 points.

We expect no different this time around.

Recommended

What Is John Thune Doing? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS MAINE POLLING SENATE SUSAN COLLINS

Collins has delivered for Maine for 30 years.

They have failed, period.

It's a big oof for Jackson.

That being said, Republicans cannot rest on their laurels. Susan Collins needs all the votes to put an end to this madness and keep the Senate in Republican hands.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Is John Thune Doing? Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Humiliated a CNN Panel Following Revelations of New Jersey Voter Fraud Amy Curtis
The Trump Admin's Self-Deportation Strategy Is Working Julia Cassidy
We Can't Believe Gavin Newsom Just Said This About California's Wildfire Management Amy Curtis
Zohran Mamdani's Rent Freeze Just Got Hit With Its First Major Lawsuit Dmitri Bolt
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Just Issued a Major Ruling on Illegal Aliens Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Is John Thune Doing? Matt Vespa
Advertisement