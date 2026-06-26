EXCLUSIVE: ICE Made Major Convicted Criminal Arrests Thursday

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made multiple notable arrests on Thursday, including several convicted criminals who are in the United States illegally, Townhall has first learned from the Department of Homeland Security.

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“Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested pedophiles, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats,” Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

“Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the United States. We are fulfilling President Trump’s promise to the American people to make America safe again,” Bis added.

Donis Antonio Angel was arrested by authorities on June 25, 2026.

El Salvadoran national Donis Antonio Angel was convicted of “aggravated sexual battery of a child 13-14 years old” as well as “object sexual penetration: by force or helpless.” He was arrested in Spotsylvania, Virginia.

Honduran national Jairo Adelcy Zepeda-Vallecillo was arrested in Norwalk, Connecticut, as he was convicted of “fondling” a minor.

In Prince George’s County, Maryland, Guatemalan national Welvin Geovanny Esquivel-Hernandez was arrested, as he was convicted on charges of sexually abusing a minor in his household and/or family.

In New York City, Colombian national Santiago Londono-Velez was taken into federal custody, as he's been previously convicted on cocaine-related charges.

Meanwhile, Mexican national Daniel Ramos-Chavez, is convicted of “endangerment of a child or elder adult,” in addition to “possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute,” and was arrested in Midvale, Utah.

The arrests come as President Donald Trump touted his immigration arrest numbers on Friday morning.

“It was just announced that, and I’m not necessarily thrilled to be talking about it because it does not exactly sound NICE, the Trump Administration has the Highest Average Daily Arrest Rate by ICE and CBP, including Total Detention, with Final Orders of Removal, than any other president, by far!” Trump posted to Truth Social. “The pending Final Orders are being seriously delayed by the Courts, but that is also a record.”

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“President Trump has the Highest 12 Month Removal Total, by far, of any president, despite the fact that they fudge their numbers by including people that never even tried to come into the Country. Likewise, the Average Daily Catch and Repatriation is, by far, the Highest under President Trump. No other president comes close,” he added.

Democrats have continued to push back on the Trump administration's approach to immigration enforcement.

"President Trump and Stephen Miller separated thousands of kids from their parents. You cannot lie your way out of this—everyone saw the kids in cages.The Biden Administration reunited thousands of kids with parents or relatives. That’s how the system is supposed to work," Rep. Rosa DeLauro wrote in an X post following a congressional oversight hearing with DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Thursday. The Trump administration has said that the exact location of hundreds of thousands of migrant children was unknown due to the Biden-era border crisis, Townhall previously reported.

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President Trump and Stephen Miller separated thousands of kids from their parents. You cannot lie your way out of this—everyone saw the kids in cages.



The Biden Administration reunited thousands of kids with parents or relatives. That’s how the system is supposed to work. https://t.co/iU9jMtHsam — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) June 25, 2026

However, some Democrats, like Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) did give credit during the hearing to Mullin for communication between the lawmakers at the department, according to Politico.

“I so appreciated your openness to hearing me out and hearing out the concerns that I brought to you," she told Mullin, the outlet reported.

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