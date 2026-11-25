Democrats cheered when they turned Texas blue in the midterms. But, both in the Lone Star State and nationally, Democrats are taking all the wrong lessons from the win. And they will not deliver on affordability. At least not for most of us.

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This is what's happening in Texas now.

“Texas is black. Texas is gay. Texas is trans. Texas is indigenous. Texas is Lesbian. Texas is all of us... Never, never forget that the ‘T’ in Texas stands for trans.”



Good luck Texas…



You’re gonna need it pic.twitter.com/MLp7LcEOqH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2026

Notice how "Texas is affordable" and "Texas is free" are not mentioned?

All good ideas for affordability 😱🤡😱 — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 23, 2026

Groceries and gas are cheaper now that Texas is gay.

I was at a dinner party on Saturday in Texas. 10 people. I'm the only one who has ever lived in a modern Progressive Blue state (I moved away from to Texas). These people were so happy Texas "turned blue" - but they think they're getting Ann Richards back. They have no idea what… — AGuyinTexas (@a_guyin) November 23, 2026

They're gonna learn.

To any red-blooded patriot or business wanting to flee the woke-show that is coming to Texas…



Alabama is open for business. https://t.co/biBxl5BxbY — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) November 23, 2026

Probably a smart move.

Texas is….not going to like this. https://t.co/fstElZgW75 — Brent Money (@brentmoney) November 23, 2026

They were warned, however.

So Texas is black, gay, trans, lesbian now?



Well, congratulations! She just named every group in Texas except the people who actually live there!



Ma'am, is this a political speech or are you reading the guest list for a Thanksgiving dinner nobody wants to attend?



You know who… https://t.co/XXGK6jFCM6 — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) November 23, 2026

Those people just need to shut up and pay skyrocketing taxes.

Wait a second, didn’t TX Elect Gov Gina Hinojosa tell us the “culture wars are over”?



I think she must of meant “stop fighting back against the culture wars & get in line with the narrative”.



That’s not the TX way & we WILL fight this nonsense.Our kids are counting on us 🗽🇺🇸 https://t.co/kOubBKfShi — Moms for Liberty-Harris County Texas (@M4LHarris) November 24, 2026

The culture wars are not, in fact, over.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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