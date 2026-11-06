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Justine Bateman Explains How Affordability Will Be Impossible in Texas Under Democrat Control

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 06, 2026 2:45 PM
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Justine Bateman Explains How Affordability Will Be Impossible in Texas Under Democrat Control
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

For some reason, Democrats believe raising taxes doesn't impact affordability. That's because they a) love taxes and b) don't really care about making things affordable. It's a lesson that Texas voters are going to learn the hard way because, while the state can't tax income, it can raise other taxes — including the sales and property taxes.

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"I expect the first thing these new TX politicians will do is jack up every tax they can manipulate. Sales tax and property tax will get higher instantly, and expect some crazy gas tax, too. They’ll say it’s for 'the roads and the schools.' That’s how you know it’s earmarked to steal.," she wrote. Bateman also notes the chart she included does not show LA's 11.4 percent sales tax, or the high taxes on gas.

They are either insanely wealthy or on welfare.

Voters need to learn those lessons.

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Perhaps. We'll see.

Nicaragua and other nations have proven that.

Whoops. And wait until the Dems in DC quadruple your federal income tax to pay for "free" healthcare.

The pain will be the best teacher.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GOP | TAXES | TEXAS
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