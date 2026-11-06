Justine Bateman Explains How Affordability Will Be Impossible in Texas Under Democrat Control

For some reason, Democrats believe raising taxes doesn't impact affordability. That's because they a) love taxes and b) don't really care about making things affordable. It's a lesson that Texas voters are going to learn the hard way because, while the state can't tax income, it can raise other taxes — including the sales and property taxes.

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Considering Texas voters seem to want to turn that state into California, I’ll tell you that you’re going to need a lot more money. No income tax and moderate sales tax? You’ll never have the cash for aimless programs like we have in CA. I expect the first thing these new TX… pic.twitter.com/QWawC2NRSd — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 5, 2026

"I expect the first thing these new TX politicians will do is jack up every tax they can manipulate. Sales tax and property tax will get higher instantly, and expect some crazy gas tax, too. They’ll say it’s for 'the roads and the schools.' That’s how you know it’s earmarked to steal.," she wrote. Bateman also notes the chart she included does not show LA's 11.4 percent sales tax, or the high taxes on gas.

11.4% 😬 How does anyone afford to live there? — Lisa Clark O'Neill (@LisaClarkONeill) November 5, 2026

They are either insanely wealthy or on welfare.

I have no sympathy. The same will happen in my state. We can afford it, many can’t. Elections have consequences. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) November 6, 2026

Voters need to learn those lessons.

Those would have to pass through the TX legislature, and I'm not sure she can pull that off. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) November 5, 2026

Perhaps. We'll see.

Yes. Texas has fallen.



I’m furious with the GOP, don’t share a lot of their values, but I’ve seen what Dems do, and do expertly, and it’s incomparably worse, so I’ve been voting straight red for the past few cycles.



You can’t vote your way out of communism. https://t.co/zw5agbCZMc — Faded Magnet (@FadedMagnet) November 5, 2026

Nicaragua and other nations have proven that.

Texas needs a 25% state income tax and a 17% sales tax to fund all their new communists https://t.co/PAxRyVNE4H — Carol Mary (@YuletideCarolS) November 6, 2026

Whoops. And wait until the Dems in DC quadruple your federal income tax to pay for "free" healthcare.

For the independents and Republicans who voted blue in order to give the finger to Trump, I hope it was worth it. https://t.co/7kC3SD6ey5 — markchristenson (@markchristenson) November 5, 2026

The pain will be the best teacher.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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