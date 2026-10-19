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Why Are British Police Questioning Women Who Travel to Israel?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 19, 2026 1:15 PM
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Why Are British Police Questioning Women Who Travel to Israel?
AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file

Holly Passmore is not Jewish, but she is a supporter of Israel. She went to the country on an educational trip in June 2025, and spent three weeks in the country. Shortly after she returned, Passmore was visited by the police to discuss her trip to the Jewish nation-state.

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According to The Telegraph, Passmore presumed the police had questions about her taking her 9-year-old son to a war zone. But Passmore had left the child with his 20-year-old sister.

"No, this is about you," a female officer replied. "Because you may be at risk of manipulation."

How Orwellian.

The police were investigating an anonymous referral to Prevent, the U.K.'s counter-extremism program, and Passmore — who is pictured in the Telegraph article wearing a shirt that reads "Zionists do it better" — believes her support for Israel prompted the request.

Months later, a subject access request allowed Passmore access to the police records, and her suspicions were confirmed. The referral said Passmore "over-identified with the conflict between Israel and Palestine" and that she was "supportive of Israel to the point that she travelled" there. The referral also said Passmore had mental health issues and was "vulnerable to negative influence."

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"Nobody would describe me as vulnerable," Passmore told The Telegraph.

She also said the police didn't discuss her health. "They only asked about Israel," she said, noting she was diagnosed with ADHD and autism. The police report also said that there was no counter-terrorism concerns with Passmore.

"There is no CT [counter-terror] concern with an individual being supportive of Israel as a democracy and it would not be a CT concern for a person to travel there," it read.

It's positively Orwellian, as we said above.

Islam will soon rule the U.K. 

It kind of already does.

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Exactly this.

"She was trying to bring awareness to the dangers of antisemitism and gain personal perspective through her trip to Israel. Holly shared facts and the truth. The British government tried to silence her for it and unlawfully harassed her. Holly is a mum and law abiding citizen. She does not deserve the persecution or distress she’s faced. It is wrong and will only get worse if people don’t wake up," the post reads.

This is meant to intimidate people into not supporting the causes the Left doesn't like, including Republican politics and Israel. It's actual fascism. Actual tyranny. And the Left cheers it on.

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News Topics ISRAEL | MENTAL HEALTH | NATIONAL SECURITY | PALESTINIANS
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