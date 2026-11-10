Former Cop and School Employee Arrested for Alleged Murder of NYC Jogger

Former NYPD officer Sayed Mohassib has been arrested for allegedly murdering jogger Katie Suarez while she was out for a run on October 30. Mohassib worked as an elementary school educator in Brooklyn despite being discharged from the Marines for psychological reasons.

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Mohassib was charged with second-degree murder after police arrested him at this Bensonhurst, Brooklyn home. According to The New York Post, Mohassib told police he woke up from a blackout covered in blood, and told police he ditched the alleged murder weapon — a knife — in the garbage, where it was later taken to a New Jersey dump. The Post also reports colleagues at PS 200 expressed concerns when Mohassib returned to work just days after the alleged murder.

Prosecutors are now claiming that there was blood all over Mohassib's apartment.

Ex-cop Sayed Mohassib had NYC jogger Katie Suarez's blood splattered over his apartment walls after alleged murder: prosecutors https://t.co/BVXxUvPGMD pic.twitter.com/YPiMrjyUZw — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2026

Here's more:

The ex-cop busted in the heartless stabbing of jogger Katie Suarez had the woman’s blood splattered all over his apartment walls — and he had desperately tried to scrub it away before police found him, prosecutors revealed as he was arraigned late Saturday. Sayed Mohassib, 27, stood in flip-flops and a matching Von Dutch outfit during the hearing in Brooklyn criminal court, as prosecutors said cops had found the forensic evidence shortly after the accused killer was found at his Bensonhurst address earlier in the day. “The defendant stated that he had tried to clean the blood,” Assistant District Attorney Jordan Rossman said.

Prosecutors did not give more details on the case, and did not share a motive for the murder. Mohassib's attorney, Edward Mandery, said a psychiatric evaluation was not needed "at this time."

Former NYPD officer and elementary school teacher Sayed Mohassib was just arrested for allegedly m*rdering jogger Katie Suarez



He was previously discharged from the Marines for being psychologically unfit pic.twitter.com/Wt7fa91BGI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 8, 2026

Mohassib reportedly left the NYPD to join the Marines, but was found "incongruent with Marine Corps' expectations and standards," before returning to the NYPD and demanding his old job back. He was denied, and the NYPD reportedly shared his image and said he was not to be allowed back in the building because of his "erratic behavior."

The New York Daily News reported that Mohassib showed up to his NYPD interview looking "disheveled and ... acting erratically." He was taken from the NYPD to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation. Despite that, Mohassib were hired as a substitute paraprofessional working with special education students.

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Mohassib working at The Dept of Education in NYC. pic.twitter.com/oWVngKr2rZ — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) November 10, 2026

Officials at PS 200 issued a memo to parents and staff on Sunday, saying Mohassib would not be returning. He was previously suspended following his arrest and officials said his employment would be terminated pending the outcome of the case. Mayor Zohran Mamdani also vowed a review of the Department of Education's hiring processes that allowed Mohassib to work with children despite his problematic background.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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