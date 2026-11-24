In January 2025, an American Airlines flight crashed into a Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National, killing 67 people. The NTSB investigated, and training flights near the airport were suspended. Now, the US Army announced it will resume training flights near DCA. This is a terrible, terrible idea (via Politico):

EXCLUSIVE: The Army is seeking to resume helicopter training flights through the busy Washington airspace where a collision killed 67 people nearly two years ago. A separate incident later in 2025 prompted the grounding of such flights. The Army spokesperson told POLITICO the intent is to get the flights back “soon,” potentially as soon as the second week of December.

The Army is seeking to resume helicopter training flights through the busy Washington airspace where a collision killed 67 people nearly two years ago, the Army told POLITICO on Monday.

A separate incident later in 2025 prompted the grounding of such military flights around Washington.

“There is intent to resume flights,” said an Army spokesperson granted anonymity to candidly discuss the move, though the person added that the step needs Federal Aviation Administration approval. “Our intent is to make sure all the stakeholders are aware and have proper coordination with FAA, and make sure Congress is aware as well.”

The FAA suspended such training flights in May 2025, following an incident in which a Black Hawk helicopter came too close to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and prompted controllers to divert flights. That came months after January 2025’s deadly midair crash over Washington between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and a passenger jet, the nation’s worst aviation disaster in more than two decades

Army officials met with congressional committees last week, including staff members of the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees the FAA, as well as the Senate Armed Services Committee, a person familiar with the conversation and granted anonymity to discuss the internal talks told POLITICO.

The Army spokesperson told POLITICO the intent is to get the flights back “soon,” potentially as soon as the second week of December.