Several convicted criminals in the U.S. illegally were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday, Townhall has first learned.

Mexican national Jose Antonio Leon-Avalos had prior convictions for “criminal attempted indecent assault” as well as “aggravated assault.”

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A second Mexican national, Lorena Espinoza-Murillo, was previously convicted of “importation of methamphetamine and cocaine.”

Lorena Espinoza-Murillo

A third Mexican national, Abraham Valdivia-Valladolid, had a past conviction for the sale and transportation of narcotics.

Meanwhile, South African national Biyou Makaula was arrested following two prior burglary convictions.

In addition, Venezuelan national Daniel Martinez Espana was taken into federal custody after a conviction for “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute narcotics.”

Daniel Martinez Espana

“Yesterday, the heroic men and women of ICE arrested violent assailants, drug traffickers, and burglars from our communities,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement. “Every arrest of a criminal illegal alien saves American lives. America can never return to open borders chaos. The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first.

In fiscal year 2026, the agency said that there have been a record-breaking 483,200 deportations, and there were roughly 475,000 administrative arrests.

@SecMullinDHS offers advice to the migrant caravans: "Our border is closed, you're not going to make it, so you might as well stop now...for 18 months we've had ZERO individuals released, that will not change as long as President Trump is in office and as long as I'm sitting here as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security." — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 17, 2026

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