Wednesday's rescheduled controlled detonation of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant has been postponed again. President Trump has ordered the military not to detonate the degrading explosive material until a court and Iowa's Democrat Gov.-elect Rob Sand give the okay.

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Earlier today, Townhall reported that the Army had rescheduled the controlled detonation to Wednesday, November 25. It was previously scheduled for Friday, then rescheduled for today.

President Trump posted on Truth Social. In it, the president said Iowa "is a very special place to me" before saying he wouldn't be deterred from "making a correct decision."

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just STOPPED the imminent detonation of unstable lead azide in Iowa pending approval of courts and incoming governor — but he's holding GOV-ELECT ROB SAND (D) LIABLE for ANY and all *death and destruction* if the substances explode on their own



This… pic.twitter.com/lqjWZ9ab33 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 23, 2026

"As everyone knows," the president wrote, "there is a Military 'clean-up' operation, without which a very dangerous situation exists. In 2009, the Obama administration improperly stored a vast number of explosives and the experts who know it well and have been studying it for many years feel there is a substantial chance that this material will explode of its own volition, perhaps sometimes in the near future."

"We have an opportunity to do a highly controlled detonation of these dangerous and rapidly corroding materials. The Experts, in particular the United States Military, feel that this approach will be a far safer one than allowing the situation to fester, not knowing when they will detonate by themselves," the post continued. "This operation would, in other words, be a controlled one rather than a large, spontaneous explosion."

"The weather, right now, is optimal for this planned response to take place. I feel the proper course is to get rid of his longterm problem but, at the same time, I have ordered the military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming Governor-Elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation. If he or the courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate and long-term situation," President Trump added.

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