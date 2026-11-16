What Happened to Free Buses? Mamdani Ponders Rate Hikes As One in Five Says They Can't Afford Fares.

Zohran Mamdani ran on a platform of making buses in New York City free. Now, a year later, the buses are not free, and the city is pondering rate hikes. This comes as 20 percent of transit riders say they can no longer afford the MTA, by the way.

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1 in 5 NYC transit riders say they can't afford fares as MTA plans another hike https://t.co/NDET3oWxQY pic.twitter.com/Okk6Q3bAXy — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2026

Here's more:

The transit agency plans to jack up fares in March 2027 as part of a push to boost fare and toll revenue by 4%. A matching increase in the $3 fare would bring it to $3.12 — though the agency hasn’t proposed a specific new subway and bus fare, and the hike still needs board approval. News of the possible hike comes as a new survey by the Community Service Society, an anti-poverty nonprofit, shows that some 20% of riders say they can’t afford the fare. Also, nearly 3 in 10 say that, despite their struggles to pay, they earn too much to qualify for the city’s half-price Fair Fares program, the report said. Community Service Society suggested expanding eligibility for the city-funded Fair Fares program from 200% of the federal poverty level to 300%.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office has also said the MTA could simply rein in costs to keep its spending closer to its operating revenue.

The MTA is facing a $900 million budget deficit by 2030, even when you factor in the rate hikes in 2027 and another one in 2029.

The report also said that the MTA needs to crack down on fare evasion and spending, noting that the agency spent $1.5 billion on overtime last year and was on pace to outspend that total by September.

Of course, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber and Gov. Kathy Hochul are looking for D.C. to help the city with a handout once Democrats take control of Congress in January. According to The New York Post, the MTA wrote a policy brief after the midterms.

"Elections swing on more than just a few key issues, but voters have made themselves clear: they’re fed up with the federal government’s assault on cities," it said.

According to The New York Times, fare evasion cost the MTA $1 billion in 2024. Roughly 10 percent of fare evasion happens on the subway. Spectrum News reported that as many as half of the city's bus riders fail to pay the fare. But as we saw in D.C., the solution is not to punish the fare evaders, but to raise the rates.

Wait What 🤣

I thought NYC was a socialist utopia where everything is free 🤔 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 15, 2026

It is not.

Didn't Mamdani run on Free buses?

So not only are they not going to be free but he's hiking prices? 😂



Communism doesn't work! — AuntLizR (@r_aunt2512) November 15, 2026

It never works.

Commie Mamdani promised free buses. New Yorkers got fare hikes instead. The language of the communist is the lie, and you stupid rubes keep falling for it.



This is what communists do, folks. https://t.co/n7CR1oqlXB — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) November 15, 2026

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The communist policies cannot withstand economic realities.

The MTA is proposing a 4% hike on subway fares, bus fares, and every bridge and tunnel toll, kicking in March 2027. Meanwhile, 1 in 5 NYC transit riders say they can’t afford fares.



So much for all those Mamdani voters who swallowed the fairy tale of free buses. The promise is… https://t.co/o7NGdq4Ono — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 15, 2026

Of course, Mamdani and his allies will blame capitalism, Republicans, and corporate greed for the failures of their policies.

Mamdani promised free buses, and then MTA hikes fares. When will voters learn that nothing is free, and socialism isn’t affordable? https://t.co/5mo26n8nGI — Jean (@queens_parents) November 15, 2026

We can only hope they do.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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