An unnamed British woman was raped by Egyptian national Moustafa Elbohy, a so-called "small boat migrant" near London's Embankment station in September last year. Elbohy had illegally entered Britain months earlier, seeking asylum and claiming he was being persecuted in Egypt for being gay.

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His claim was, miraculously, rejected, but Elbohy wasn't deported. The night of the attack, the woman had drinks with work colleagues when Elbohy targeted her, dragging her under a bridge before using Google Translate to tell the woman he "wanted to f**k her" before raping her twice.

Elbohy was found guilty of rape on November 17. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Woman, 49, raped by small boat migrant had to fight to see him jailed after prosecutors first dropped case as she 'didn't have internal injuries' https://t.co/SufAomKrxb — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 17, 2026

Despite that, the Daily Mail reports the victim — a married mother of two — said she had to fight the criminal justice system after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the case, questioning why she hadn't suffered internal injuries from the rapes.

She told the court the crime "changed" her forever and that she's been disillusioned.

It gets even worse, however. The agency dropped the case, saying it was "not satisfied" that there was evidence to convict, and a lawyer from CPS questioned how the victim responded to the attack, writing to her, "I'm aware you said you complied with what the suspect asked you to do."

The woman, in a statement to The Times, said, "They also questioned the fact that I didn't have internal injuries. I was disillusioned with the criminal justice system because I knew what he had done to me. He wasn't in custody and was potentially a threat to other women and girls."

She submitted a victim's right to review (VRR) after the charges were dropped and in February of this year, prosecutors overturned the decision and charged Elbohy, who was still living in a migrant hotel in Berkshire.

When the victim was questioned by Elbohy's barrister, she said he asked questions "irrelevant" to the case and even asked if she "cried rape."

The woman said she "felt that I was on trial" as the victim.

Clearly, those "do not rape" pamphlets would have benefited this man.

Yeah, but think of all the curry dishes — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) November 18, 2026

That's the important thing here. All the diversity.

But if she could remember a text message from 20 years ago he would spend the next decade in jail, right Britbongs? — Kevin (@kevvurs) November 18, 2026

She should have said he made a homophobic Facebook post.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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