President Trump is in China for the APEC summit and his trilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the White House went to bat for a Bloomberg journalist who reportedly upset Chinese officials by shouting out a question about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during Trump's bilateral meeting with Xi.

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NEW: A Bloomberg reporter could be barred from President Trump’s historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a question reportedly upset Chinese officials.@BillMelugin_ reports the journalist asked Trump whether… pic.twitter.com/OzK7DNd6CM — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 19, 2026

"A Bloomberg reporter in that travel pool is likely going to be prevented from going into the trilateral meeting because she asked a question in the bilateral meeting with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping," said Bill Melugin. "The question was, 'President Trump, has Jensen Huang, the Nvidia CEO, been disloyal to the United States?' Apparently, Chinese authorities weren't happy about that. They consider it rude for reporters to yell questions. But the pool reports that the White House is advocating for that Bloomberg reporter to get access back into that trilateral meeting to ask questions."

That reporter, Annmarie Hordern, was still blocked from the meeting, according to Fox News. Another reporter was also shushed by a Chinese official when they tried to ask a question. Fox News said Beijing told the U.S. travel pool that it was "extremely rude" to yell questions and that journalists would be removed if they continued.

The Associated Press reported that the summit ended with the U.S., China, and Russia reaching agreements on issues like nuclear risks, U.N. reforms, and putting more fuel on the market. "We are really making history," President Trump said. "The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used."

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