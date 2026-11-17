Freeman Johnson was 21 years old and serving aboard the USS St. Louis on December 7, 1941. His duties involved maintaining and repairing the ship's boilers. That morning, Johnson finished breakfast and was in his bunk when he heard machine-gun fire. Shortly before 8 AM, the order for the crew to report to battle stations was given.

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Johnson went below deck to his assigned position, where he worked inside a steam drum as the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. "While all the rigamorole was going on topside," Johnson told the Associated Press (AP) in May, "I was inside a steam drum. Couldn't see anything, absolutely nothing."

The St. Louis returned fire against Japanese aircraft and managed to shoot down a torpedo plane before escaping Pearl Harbor and evading Japanese midget submarines. The ship did so without casualties or major damage, earning it the nickname "Lucky Lou."

By the time Johnson got above deck, the St. Louis was far out at sea.

Freeman Johnson died on Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts. He was 106 years old.

AP: Freeman Johnson, the oldest of the dwindling number of Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 106



Johnson died Saturday at his home in Centerville, Massachusetts. He was 106, according to one of his daughters, Diane Johnson.https://t.co/AASRHn8A3B — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 16, 2026

Johnson also told the AP that he never heard the St. Louis return fire and that he didn't learn much about the attack after going above deck.

"We were way out to sea, way out. You couldn’t see any land at all. All you saw was ocean," he said. "I was just a sailor, just a swabbie, I was not an officer. They don’t tell you anything if you don’t need to know. And I didn’t need to know it. So they tell you nothing."

Despite that, Johnson would go on to witness other historical moments. In 1943, he helped commission the USS Iowa, which would transport President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Tehran Conference, where he met with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin. Johnson also stood on the Iowa's mast on September 2, 1945, watching the surrender ceremonies in Tokyo Bay aboard the USS Missouri.

"It was all over. That was the end of the war. A bunch of us got together — the war is over. Let’s go home," Johnson said.

Despite his role in the war, Johnson never saw it as one of the defining moments of his life. "Pearl Harbor just happened. I can’t put it any other way," he told the AP.

After the war, Johnson married Ruth Hills. They had three daughters and Johnson worked in a machine shop for 40 years, then at a convenience store and as a delivery man who took meals to senior citizens. Johnson turned 106 in March of this year and became something of a celebrity on Cape Cod, where he regularly participated in the area's St. Patrick's Day parade.

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Johnson was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth. He is survived by his three daughters — Diane Johnson, Edyth McGrath, and Cynthia Landry — as well as two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Johnson lived with Diane until his death.

"It’s going to be a hell of a Thanksgiving,” Diane said after his death. "He’s going to be up there with all of his friends and family and my mom."

Johnson will be buried at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

With Johnson's passing, there are just 10 Pearl Harbor survivors remaining.

Fair winds and following seas, sailor.