Angie Nixon outperformed expectations in Florida’s Senate race against Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL). It was too close for comfort, but it signaled the blue tsunami that wiped out the GOP in the 2026 midterms. Every age group and demographic saw double-digit swings to the Democrats. That’s death. And while those shifts are enough to kill Republicans, those who stayed home also padded the beatdown numbers.

Advertisement

Yet, Nixon’s interview with Don Lemon also reminded us that we’re a diverse nation. Not every voting bloc is monolithic, and MAGA supporters are everywhere. Nixon revealed that her father is a MAGA Republican.

💥NEW: Angie Nixon tells Don Lemon her dad is "MAGA REPUBLICAN"🤯 "He was GOING OFF on me about a lot of things during this election cycle!" Patriot 🇺🇸 Sounds like Trump was right that the protesters at his rallies went home to get punished by MAGA parents 🤣👊 https://t.co/zPREW5t5xe — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 14, 2026

It’s not unusual: my dad is a Republican, my mom is a Democrat, and an OG Biden supporter from his 1972 Delaware Senate campaign. My family also has diverse political allegiances. Does it make for an awkward Thanksgiving? Nope. Because we’re not in middle school anymore, unlike the rest of liberal America.

Socialist Angie Nixon lost her Senate race in Florida even as Democrats won in Mississippi and South Carolina. Now she’s crying racism. “People are saying that I, like, statewide, I came in last, as far as statewide,” she told Don Lemon. “But that is because, you know, there’s racism within the Republican Party and there’s racism within the Democratic Party.” — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 16, 2026

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.