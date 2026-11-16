Gov.-Elect Gina Hinojosa Is About to Give a Huge Gift to the Council on American-Islamic Relations

Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa told The Washington Post she will strip the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of its terrorist designation after she takes office.

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During the interview, the gov.-elect said, “I agree with President [Donald] Trump that our border needs to be secure and people should not be coming here to cross into the country.”

She also pointed out that she and Trump “won the same border communities” and that she is interested in having a conversation with the Trump administration on immigration and other matters.

But the gov.-elect took umbrage with outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to label CAIR as a terrorist organization. It meant that the group and its associated members were prohibited from purchasing or acquiring real property in Texas while facing heightened state enforcement, investigations, and potential legal actions by the Attorney General aimed at halting their operations in the state.

Texas' new governor Gina Hinojosa just laid out her day-one plans: lift the CAIR terror label, and where she stands on the border. Is it enough? Full video: https://t.co/xDVSUQT5Jc pic.twitter.com/1XXdSakfg8 — The Daily Discourse (@TheDDiscourse) November 15, 2026

Abbott also vowed to “ban sharia law” in the state by blocking Muslim housing developments and taking other actions.

Hinojosa will remove the designation after she takes office. “We have to use public safety measures for public safety,” she told The Washington Post, criticizing the “nonsense happening with power that should be used for public safety, money that should use for public safety, that is not being used for safety.”

Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit on February 5, 2026, in Collin County seeking to stop the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, and its Austin, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth chapters from operating in Texas.

Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations.



This bans them from buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General to sue to shut them down. pic.twitter.com/lSYvpkTmh3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 18, 2025

CAIR Action, the group's separate political arm, rated Hinojosa as “Preferred” in its 2026 Texas voter guide.

People have sounded the alarm on CAIR’s ties to terrorist groups for years. It was founded by former leaders of the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), which is part of the Muslim Brotherhood, which also has close ties with radical extremist organizations.

CAIR was also named an unindicted co-conspirator in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation federal terrorism financing case. Prosecutors showed evidence tying CAIR’s founders to Hamas-related organizational meetings in the United States.

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