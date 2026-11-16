This Jubilee ‘Surrounded’ Debate Offers an Inside Look at America’s Affordability Crisis

Another Jubilee “Surrounded” debate was released over the weekend, where entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary sitting down with 20 Gen Z workers to debate everything from affordability to whether the American Dream is still within reach for most people to broader disagreements over socialism and capitalism. And while O’Leary certainly had his moments blasting socialism's failures and properly dismissing some of his opponents as little more than whiners, at least one exchange could give Americans a better look at what people are going through when they talk about the affordability crisis, and why strong economic indicators or record stock market returns just don't mean much to the average American.

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During the debate, O’Leary argued that anyone could succeed if they worked hard enough. But a young man explained that he was already working an average of 80 hours a week as an unarmed security guard and estimated that rent took up 55 percent of his income, with another 40 percent going toward bills. He wanted to become a supervisor, but so far, he’d been left waiting for a promotion. Looking elsewhere hadn’t helped either: he told O’Leary he’d applied to at least 100 other jobs over the past year and landed only two interviews.

🚨 Kevin O'Leary says ANYONE can get rich if they work hard enough. Then a security guard working 80 HOURS A WEEK challenged him. The man says 55% of his income goes straight to RENT, and he's applied for HUNDREDS of better-paying jobs without success. So he had a pretty reasonable question for the multimillionaire: How much HARDER am I supposed to work? 80 hours is nearly 12 hours a day, seven days a week. There's only so much week left to work with, Kevin. Hard work matters. But telling someone who's already working TWO full-time jobs to simply work harder is a pretty difficult argument to defend. Writer: Oliver https://t.co/VIwljtma7j — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 16, 2026

In other words, if we take him at his word, how much harder can we ask this man to work? Sure, there are questions about his discretionary spending, where he lives, and other factors within his control, but his situation deserves some context. Baby Boomers ages 22 to 29 spent roughly a third of their income on rent, while Gen X spent about 40 percent at the same age, both considerably less than the 55 percent this young man estimates he pays.

And before blaming everyone’s favorite culprits in discretionary spending, food and entertainment, consider that BLS figures show those categories accounted for similar shares of total expenditures for each generation at comparable ages. Entertainment made up 5.4 percent of Baby Boomers’ total spending, compared with 4.8 percent for Gen X and 4.2 percent for Gen Z, while food away from home accounted for 5.8 percent, 5.9 percent, and 6.2 percent, respectively.

At least in this man’s case, there are only so many “yeah, but what abouts” you can raise before acknowledging that his problems might go well beyond his own choices. Even AI, everyone’s favorite explanation for a difficult job market, doesn’t seem to explain his situation. He works a physical job and is likely applying for similar positions.

That doesn’t mean his experience is universal; it almost certainly isn’t. But when someone is already working 80 hours a week, pursuing a promotion, and applying elsewhere without getting ahead, telling him to work harder isn't much of an answer.

This is what people on the right sound like when they claim to be in favor of free market capitalism, tell young people to “pull yourself up from your bootstraps,” but ignore the fact that this kid pays 50% of his income to rent because the system is not free and is rigged against the average American and the middle class in favor of the banks, Washington, the well-connected, the special interests, and the first-receivers of newly-printed dollars. A country cannot truly have a free market and a central bank. — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) November 16, 2026

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And it is important to recognize that government has a large role to play in whether people can find work and get ahead, not because it should decide who succeeds, but because it can make doing so significantly easier or harder. Minimum wage laws affect hiring, while subsidies and targeted taxes allow government to pick winners and losers. Zoning restrictions, rent control, and policies that continually subsidize demand without increasing supply affect what people pay for housing. For people like the security guard in the debate, government policy can make an already difficult climb even steeper.

Yes, people need to work hard and make better choices, but why can’t we also get government out of their way? Expecting people to take responsibility for their lives doesn’t mean accepting every obstacle government puts in front of them. When we tell young people to “just work harder” or “spend less,” we leave out the part of the equation voters can actually change. Older Americans who have already built careers and bought homes may find it easier to tell the next generation to embrace the struggle. But that doesn’t answer someone who is already working 80 hours a week and still can’t get ahead.

Two weeks ago, that frustration helped drive a Democrat victory, and dismissing it only lends credibility to the argument that Republicans have no plan for affordability. There is a significant government component to this problem, and Republicans should be making the case for removing any and all barriers to hiring, building, and doing business. If we want people to believe in hard work and personal responsibility, we need to defend the conditions that make those things pay off. Telling someone to work harder is not enough when we could also stop making it unnecessarily harder to get ahead.

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