Marco Rubio Attends G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Here Are His Priorities.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio departed last night for France and the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. This will begin two days of talks in Paris to discuss a wide range of issues including artificial intelligence, the United Nations, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran conflict, and energy security.

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Departing for France to attend the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.



Global security demands decisive action, and the United States will press for greater burden sharing from our partners to address global crises and counter instability worldwide. pic.twitter.com/anTfEXNSh0 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 8, 2026

Rubio landed in France sometime after 1 AM ET.

I just landed in France for the @G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.



We will focus on pushing for real accountability at the UN and advancing an innovation first agenda to secure the future of Super Intelligence. pic.twitter.com/wdgQoymd1K — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) November 9, 2026

Here's more:

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized democracies began two days of talks in Paris on Monday as they grapple with multiple unresolved global crises amid questions about how U.S. President Donald Trump will approach foreign policy after his Republican Party’s heavy losses in the midterm elections. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is likely to face questions about whether the administration will shift its positions on the Russia-Ukraine war, the Iran conflict, energy security and artificial intelligence. Those issues will dominate discussions among top diplomats from the U.S., Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan on Monday and Tuesday. It is Rubio’s first overseas trip since last week’s midterm elections that dealt Republicans severe losses and cost them control of Congress, partly because of deeply unpopular policies such as the Iran war. The talks also come amid major protests across Europe, including in the French capital.

Rubio hosted G20 Foreign Ministers in Atlanta at the end of October and that meeting, according to the AP, "produced little consensus on major global issues."

France also invited Brazil, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine to participate in some discussions, according to the AP.

Rubio's focus on "real accountability at the UN" echoes the administration's ongoing demands for reform at the body. The U.S. has already withdrawn from several UN and other multilateral organizations. The Trump administration is also pushing to dismantle the International Criminal Court (ICC), which it has put severe sanctions on. The ICC has attempted to investigate Americans. On Sunday, Rubio reportedly told allies, "if they don't want us to take these actions against the ICC, then they should convince the ICC to wake up and realize that they do not have jurisdiction over citizens of countries that are not members."

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