Minnesota Mom Says Democrat Policies Allow Bullies to Target Her Daughter

Minnesota mom Shannon Kobinski does what millions of parents do every day: she sends her 11-year-old daughter to school. What's sad and maddening about this is that every time Kobinski's daughter gets off the school bus, she's bullied by the same girl.

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Video shows Kobinski's daughter exiting the school bus on October 26 and 27, only to be confronted by the bully, who pushes, chases, and punches Kobinski's daughter in the face and head. Kobinski's daughter never fights back but tries to retreat from the bully.

Kobinski said her daughter hid the bullying at first because the attacker threatened to "make things worse" if anyone was told about the bullying.

Now Kobinski is going to the media, and she says the Democrat trifecta passed a law in 2024 that allows her daughter's bully to face next to no consequences for the behavior.

EXCLUSIVE: 11-year-old girl attacked twice by 'bully' getting off bus; mother blasts law passed under DFL trifecta



For most sixth-graders, school is a place to learn, make friends and enjoy being a kid. But for one 11-year-old Braham girl, it’s become a place of fear after… pic.twitter.com/NdkJlAfChW — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) November 5, 2026

Here's more:

Now, her mother is demanding answers from school officials and calling for changes to a Minnesota law passed in 2024 under the state’s DFL trifecta that raised the minimum age for juvenile delinquency proceedings from 10 to 13. The law took effect Aug. 1, 2026, just months before the attacks. ... Kobinski took her daughter to the hospital that evening, where she said medical personnel documented the incident as an assault. She said the student accused of repeatedly attacking her daughter remains in school, while her daughter fears attending classes or even going outside because the two families live in the same apartment complex. Frustrated by what she believes is a failure of both the school system and Minnesota’s juvenile justice laws to protect her daughter, Kobinski is taking her fight public. Parents and community members are planning a demonstration Thursday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. on the public sidewalk outside Braham Area High School, demanding stronger protections for students and accountability for those who repeatedly bully and assault others.

Absolutely unforgivable.

Minnesota enforcing laws? Good luck with that. — Jim W. (@JimWShakedownSt) November 6, 2026

Oh, if Kobinski's daughter fought back, they'd enforce those laws.

They need o fine and hold the parents of the bully accountable and this behavior would stop. — Sher (@Sher7460) November 5, 2026

That will never happen, but it would work.

No DISCIPLINE for bullies is their way of training young anarchists. https://t.co/riglx8dOT6 — RealRottieMom (@RealRottieMom) November 5, 2026

Democrats need criminals and bullies to help them gain and keep power.

Question, why don't they sue the kids parents? https://t.co/tA563DlTvN — Isaac Trujillo 🇺🇸 (@itrue98) November 5, 2026

They should file a suit.

This writer is old enough to remember when schools cared about and punished bullies, and when the victims of bullying were able to sock their bully in the nose to settle things. Now the criminals and the thugs are coddled by the state while their victims are told to tolerate the abuse.

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