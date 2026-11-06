Here Are Some of the Monsters Gavin Newsom Removed From Death Row

Earlier, we told you how Gov. Gavin Newsom commuted the sentences of 548 California death row inmates. This was, once again, an undemocratic move by Newsom. In both 2012 and 2016, California voters rejected ballot initiatives to repeal the state's death penalty. Proposition 34 (2012) was rejected 52-48; it would have abolished the death penalty and replaced it with life in prison without parole. Proposition 62 was rejected by similar margins, 53-47, which would have sped up the appeals process for the death penalty.

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Despite that, Newsom commuted these sentences. And under his get-out-of-jail-early scheme, some of these monsters will likely walk free eventually.

NEW: California Governor Gavin Newsom commutes the death sentence of Richard Allen Davis, who was accused of kidnapping, r*ping, & murdering a 12-year-old girl.



In 1993, Davis broke into the home of Polly Klaas, 12, during a slumber party.



He sneaked into her home and held her… pic.twitter.com/HtfKNedKpf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 5, 2026

Richard Allen Davis snuck into Polly Klaas' home during a slumber party. He held her at knifepoint in front of her friends before kidnapping her. Davis then raped Klaas and killed her before dumping her body, which was found two months later.

At his sentencing, the monster taunted Klaas' father, Marc; Davis claimed the girl told him her father sexually abused her. Marc Klaas lunged at Davis in court.

Robert Rhoades kidnapped, raped, and murdered 8-year-old Michael Lyons as Lyons walked home from school. Rhoades' sentence was also commuted.

Robert Rhoades kidnapped, r*ped, then murdered 8-year-old Michael Lyons while he was walking home from school.



He was sentenced to death.



Newscum just commuted his death sentence. pic.twitter.com/0UGPVe4D3P — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2026

Charles Ng was convicted of 11 murders, including six men, three women, and two infants. With his accomplice Leonard Lake, Ng kidnapped the victims, held the women as sex slaves, tortured, and videotaped them. It's likely there were 25 victims.

Randy Kraft was convicted of murdering 16 young men between 1972 and 1983, torturing, raping, and mutilating the victims. Investigators reportedly found a coded "scorecard" that suggests more than 60 victims in California, Oregon, and Michigan.

Cary Stayner murdered four women in 1999, including a mother, her teenage daughter, and their family friend.

DISGUSTING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom just moved to commute the death sentences of ALL 548 death row inmates to life without parole — the largest mass clemency in U.S. history.⁠



This includes some of the most depraved killers in California history:



Charles Ng: Convicted of… pic.twitter.com/Xd6TPiFTc1 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 6, 2026

Luis Bracamontes was convicted of murdering Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer County Sheriff's Detective Michael Davis Jr.

DISGUSTING: California Gov. Gavin Newsom just moved to commute the death sentences of ALL 548 death row inmates to life without parole — the largest mass clemency in U.S. history.⁠



This includes some of the most depraved killers in California history:



Charles Ng: Convicted of… pic.twitter.com/Xd6TPiFTc1 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 6, 2026

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Christina Buttons said she waited 24 years to see her former neighbor, David Westerfield, face justice. Westerfield kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Danielle van Dam. Westerfield abducted van Dam from her bedroom in the middle of the night in 2002. Her body was found 25 days later, too decomposed to test for sexual assault.

"But we all knew that's why he took her," Buttons wrote on X. "He was also convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material found on his computer.

I have been waiting 24 years for my neighbor David Westerfield to be executed for the kidnapping and murder of my 7-year-old neighbor, Danielle van Dam. And now thanks to @GavinNewsom, it looks like it will never happen.



I was 13 when he abducted her from her bedroom in the… https://t.co/d234gAMz3p pic.twitter.com/yV9I0Uet1n — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) November 5, 2026

"In the 20 days between her disappearance and his arrest, I developed insomnia and spent those nights walking around the house checking the locks on the doors and windows. I followed the trial closely. As we learned the horrific details, I couldn't stop thinking about what she endured during the 3 days he had her," Buttons added. "In 2019, the California Supreme Court unanimously upheld his conviction and death sentence. Shortly afterward, Newsom imposed his moratorium. And now he does THIS."

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Gavin Newsom does not care about victims or their families.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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