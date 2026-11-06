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CAIR Suspends Operations in Florida After State Declared It a Terrorist Organization

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 06, 2026 1:00 PM
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CAIR Suspends Operations in Florida After State Declared It a Terrorist Organization
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Earlier this year, Florida declared the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) a domestic terrorist organization. In March, a judge blocked the executive order. Gov. Ron DeSantis responded by directing state agencies to deny contracts, employment, and state funds to CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, and anyone who provided them with "material support" while the case worked its way through the courts.

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On November 4, 2026, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor denied CAIR’s request to temporarily block the state’s designation from taking effect. Now CAIR has ceased operations in Florida.

Here's more:

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has suspended its operations.

The suspension follows a ruling by a federal judge who denied the organization’s request to reverse an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor’s order labeled the group as a domestic terrorist organization.


According to the Florida chapter of CAIR, the federal judge’s ruling renders it impossible for the nonprofit organization to conduct its work.


CAIR stated that it plans to appeal the ruling.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a statement on Thursday related to the ruling.

“A federal court has affirmed Florida’s designation of CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Antifa as domestic terrorist organizations,” FDLE said is a statement. “This is the right call for the safety of Floridians. FDLE remains vigilant against threats and committed to keeping Floridians safe.”

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This is a huge win for Florida and Ron DeSantis.

Yes, we do. CAIR is behind the rise of candidates like Zohran Mamdani. It must be stopped.

Republicans should stop playing nice. It gets you nowhere.

Those are results and leadership.

That's what we need.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | FLORIDA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RON DESANTIS
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