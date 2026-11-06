CAIR Suspends Operations in Florida After State Declared It a Terrorist Organization

Earlier this year, Florida declared the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) a domestic terrorist organization. In March, a judge blocked the executive order. Gov. Ron DeSantis responded by directing state agencies to deny contracts, employment, and state funds to CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, and anyone who provided them with "material support" while the case worked its way through the courts.

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On November 4, 2026, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor denied CAIR’s request to temporarily block the state’s designation from taking effect. Now CAIR has ceased operations in Florida.

CAIR has officially suspended operations in Florida. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 5, 2026

Here's more:

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations has suspended its operations. The suspension follows a ruling by a federal judge who denied the organization’s request to reverse an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor’s order labeled the group as a domestic terrorist organization.

According to the Florida chapter of CAIR, the federal judge’s ruling renders it impossible for the nonprofit organization to conduct its work.

CAIR stated that it plans to appeal the ruling. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a statement on Thursday related to the ruling. “A federal court has affirmed Florida’s designation of CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Antifa as domestic terrorist organizations,” FDLE said is a statement. “This is the right call for the safety of Floridians. FDLE remains vigilant against threats and committed to keeping Floridians safe.”

This is a huge win for Florida and Ron DeSantis.

Thank you very, very much.



We need this in all 50 states. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 5, 2026

Yes, we do. CAIR is behind the rise of candidates like Zohran Mamdani. It must be stopped.

Texas should have followed Florida's lead with registration efforts and stop playing nice with the Dems. — John Hyde (@The_DrJ3ckyll) November 5, 2026

Republicans should stop playing nice. It gets you nowhere.

Those are results and leadership.

Florida will fight Muslim terror without apology.



I will continue to fight it nationally. https://t.co/rzftZKAe12 — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) November 5, 2026

That's what we need.

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