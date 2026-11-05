The Democrat-Controlled Congress Is Gunning for the Second Amendment

Democrat Jamie Raskin is vowing that his party will push a universal gun registry as a "top priority" for the new Congress. So much for affordability, folks.

🚨 BREAKING: Incoming House Judiciary Chair Jamie Raskin promised in an interview that UNIVERSAL GUN REGISTRATION would be one of the Democrats’ top priorities in the upcoming Congress.



It’s barely been 36 hours. They aren’t waiting. They’re coming after your guns. pic.twitter.com/W8N9iERM6n — National Association for Gun Rights (@gunrights) November 5, 2026

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An upbeat Jamie Raskin moved closer Tuesday to becoming the first Marylander in nearly 200 years to chair the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. From that perch, he said, he would try to close gun-sale loopholes, scrutinize antitrust deals and — perhaps — pursue another impeachment of President Donald Trump. ... As chair, Raskin said his priorities would include legislation requiring background checks on private gun sales, not just purchases from licensed dealers. Republicans have argued that such bills are unnecessarily restrictive on hobbyists and people selling firearms to their friends or from their personal collections.

It's not constitutional, of course, but Democrats do not care.

All those new Texas democrats who want to stay in power gonna learn real quick — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) November 5, 2026

They sure are.

Veto, but let then try. Republicans should message the hell out it. "Feds want to make list of gun registration so they can target and confiscate them when they want another intrusion into your constitutional right. — Iron Brigade (@brigade99759) November 5, 2026

A registry — which is what would happen by requiring background checks on private sales — is the first step to wholesale gun confiscation.

Our grocery bills are lower.

As many as you can afford.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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