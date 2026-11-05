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The Democrat-Controlled Congress Is Gunning for the Second Amendment

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 6:30 PM
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The Democrat-Controlled Congress Is Gunning for the Second Amendment
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

Democrat Jamie Raskin is vowing that his party will push a universal gun registry as a "top priority" for the new Congress. So much for affordability, folks.

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Here's more:

An upbeat Jamie Raskin moved closer Tuesday to becoming the first Marylander in nearly 200 years to chair the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

From that perch, he said, he would try to close gun-sale loopholes, scrutinize antitrust deals and — perhaps — pursue another impeachment of President Donald Trump.

...

As chair, Raskin said his priorities would include legislation requiring background checks on private gun sales, not just purchases from licensed dealers. Republicans have argued that such bills are unnecessarily restrictive on hobbyists and people selling firearms to their friends or from their personal collections.

It's not constitutional, of course, but Democrats do not care.

They sure are.

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A registry — which is what would happen by requiring background checks on private sales — is the first step to wholesale gun confiscation.

Our grocery bills are lower.

As many as you can afford.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their extreme gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN CONTROL | GUN RIGHTS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | JAMIE RASKIN
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