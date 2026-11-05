DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Jamie Raskin Vows to Lower Costs by Investigating Businesses That 'Capitulated' to Trump

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 1:00 PM
Advertisement
Jamie Raskin Vows to Lower Costs by Investigating Businesses That 'Capitulated' to Trump
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Do you feel your gas prices are getting lower, Americans? What about your grocery bills?

Democrat Jamie Raskin said his party will go after businesses and law firms they believe "collaborated" and "capitulated" to President Trump.

Advertisement

"We will not hesitate to go after private corporations that are collaborating in all of the lawlessness with Donald Trump," Raskin said. "And we've done it before, and we will absolutely do it again. The law firms you mentioned, we know that there were many heroic law firms that have stood up against all of the lawbreaking and then the attempt to shake them down for the time of their partners and their young associates. And yet there are major law firms in America, including Paul Weiss, that have capitulated to these coercive tactics by Donald Trump, and have basically surrendered and made all kinds of outrageous concessions."

"We've sent a number of letters to those law firms," he continued, "and they have been not forthcoming up until now. But when we have the power of subpoena, and we have the power to conduct oversight, we believe a lot of these law firms are going to be coming forward and telling the truth. Otherwise, they are law firms that have no respect for the rule of law, and we're going to make sure that they comply with the congressional subpoena. It is the exact same legal force as a judicial subpoena does."

Recommended
They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans Amy Curtis Yeah, It Blows… So What? Life Is Hard. Toughen Up. Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Yes. They didn't hide it.

And voters elected them anyway.

Everything is cheaper!

They'll raise our taxes and persecute Republicans.

This is no different than what Elissa Slotkin said, by the way.

Advertisement

We already told you about how Democrats are targeting lawyers with disbarment for their work after the 2020 election. This is the same thing, on steroids.

This will backfire in 2028 and 2030. Democrats won't deliver on affordability or anything. Just massive lawfare.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | JAMIE RASKIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans

They Just Want Free Healthcare: Abdul El-Sayed Supporter Calls for Mass Executions of Republicans

Amy Curtis
Yeah, It Blows… So What? Life Is Hard. Toughen Up.

Yeah, It Blows… So What? Life Is Hard. Toughen Up.

Kurt Schlichter
Where Are the Riots, the Military, and the Nukes?

Where Are the Riots, the Military, and the Nukes?

Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos