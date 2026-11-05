Jamie Raskin Vows to Lower Costs by Investigating Businesses That 'Capitulated' to Trump

Do you feel your gas prices are getting lower, Americans? What about your grocery bills?

Democrat Jamie Raskin said his party will go after businesses and law firms they believe "collaborated" and "capitulated" to President Trump.

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Jamie Raskin promises Democrats will be going after corporations and law firms that "collaborated," "capitulated" and "surrendered" to Trump.



Translation: We will try to destroy any company or firm that dared to work with the Trump administration. Examples must be made for… pic.twitter.com/RrpY335VoE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

"We will not hesitate to go after private corporations that are collaborating in all of the lawlessness with Donald Trump," Raskin said. "And we've done it before, and we will absolutely do it again. The law firms you mentioned, we know that there were many heroic law firms that have stood up against all of the lawbreaking and then the attempt to shake them down for the time of their partners and their young associates. And yet there are major law firms in America, including Paul Weiss, that have capitulated to these coercive tactics by Donald Trump, and have basically surrendered and made all kinds of outrageous concessions."

"We've sent a number of letters to those law firms," he continued, "and they have been not forthcoming up until now. But when we have the power of subpoena, and we have the power to conduct oversight, we believe a lot of these law firms are going to be coming forward and telling the truth. Otherwise, they are law firms that have no respect for the rule of law, and we're going to make sure that they comply with the congressional subpoena. It is the exact same legal force as a judicial subpoena does."

This is exactly what Susan Rice promised back in February.



They buried this rhetoric during the campaign, of course.https://t.co/LPXvQax6Gd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

Yes. They didn't hide it.

And voters elected them anyway.

That's exactly how they will improve “affordability” for the American people 🤡 — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) November 5, 2026

Everything is cheaper!

Gosh, this is exactly what happened with Spanberger.



She promised she cared about affordability …

Guys, she did not.



And neither do the idiots you just elected. https://t.co/9z8R2zFELl — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 5, 2026

They'll raise our taxes and persecute Republicans.

Jamie Raskin announces any company who dared work with the Trump administration will be punished.



Communist regimes don't allow companies to work with the other party.



Any corporation that didn't bend knee to the DEI agenda will be ruthlessly targeted.



pic.twitter.com/U9igpD0U1C — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 5, 2026

This is no different than what Elissa Slotkin said, by the way.

Welp here comes "It's illegal to work for or with Republicans no matter your line of work or its legitimacy."

So much for the evils of "lawfare." https://t.co/usMRBaymgB — Punished Honkie MD (@DoctorHonkie) November 5, 2026

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We already told you about how Democrats are targeting lawyers with disbarment for their work after the 2020 election. This is the same thing, on steroids.

Jamie Raskin says any corporation that worked with the Trump Administration will be targeted and punished by Democrats.



So this wasn't about "free healthcare" or "affordability" at all, was it? pic.twitter.com/Fz2emHFRkt — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 5, 2026

This will backfire in 2028 and 2030. Democrats won't deliver on affordability or anything. Just massive lawfare.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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