Forget Affordability. The Equality Caucus Is Promising the 'Gayest Congress in History.'

If voters were expecting lower gas prices and cheaper groceries, they should know that the Congressional Equality Caucus isn't focused on that. Instead, we're about to get the gayest Congress in history.

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That'll make things affordable.

The American people have made their voices heard.



The 120th Congress will officially be the GAYEST Congress in history! (that we know of)



Let's get to work 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/gxgh5eHGmB — Congressional Equality Caucus (@EqualityCaucus) November 5, 2026

So we've got subpoenas, lawfare, and gay Congress. Excellent work.

Of course, we're going to let Democrats run with that. As this writer said, they're taking all the wrong lessons from this win and will double down on their insanity so they can lose Congress in 2028 and 2030.

I thought this was a right wing meme for a second — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) November 5, 2026

It's beyond parody.

This is FABulous! Diversity of hole preferences is what makes us great. 🥰🙌🏼 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 5, 2026

Absolutely fabulous.

This is the cringiest thing I’ve EVER seen. — ✝️Jimmy Pesnell✝️ (@jimmerjabberer) November 5, 2026

Yes, it is.

It’s funnier when you read “GAYEST” as a pejorative. https://t.co/NXopvB58AL — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 5, 2026

They have no idea what they've done.

As we said, the American people didn't vote for this. They voted for affordability. Of course, they were warned that Democrats would do exactly what they're talking about now: hearings and show trials and kangaroo courts, opening our borders, and shoving DEI back down our throats. It won't end well for Democrats.

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