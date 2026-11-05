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Forget Affordability. The Equality Caucus Is Promising the 'Gayest Congress in History.'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 05, 2026 5:00 PM
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Forget Affordability. The Equality Caucus Is Promising the 'Gayest Congress in History.'
AP Photo/George Walker IV

If voters were expecting lower gas prices and cheaper groceries, they should know that the Congressional Equality Caucus isn't focused on that. Instead, we're about to get the gayest Congress in history. 

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That'll make things affordable.

So we've got subpoenas, lawfare, and gay Congress. Excellent work.

Of course, we're going to let Democrats run with that. As this writer said, they're taking all the wrong lessons from this win and will double down on their insanity so they can lose Congress in 2028 and 2030.

It's beyond parody.

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Absolutely fabulous.

Yes, it is.

They have no idea what they've done.

As we said, the American people didn't vote for this. They voted for affordability. Of course, they were warned that Democrats would do exactly what they're talking about now: hearings and show trials and kangaroo courts, opening our borders, and shoving DEI back down our throats. It won't end well for Democrats.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION | LGBTQ+
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