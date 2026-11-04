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Peggy Flanagan Wins Minnesota Senate Seat

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 04, 2026 12:11 AM
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Peggy Flanagan Wins Minnesota Senate Seat
AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt

Peggy Flanagan has won the Minnesota Senate Race. She defeated Republican challenger Michelle Tafoya.

Decision Desk called the race for Flanagan at 12:03 AM Eastern. Tafoya had been leading Flanagan for most of the night, but Flanagan took an insurmountable lead.

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Flanagan's time as Minnesota's lieutenant governor was marred by fraud scandals, but that did not seem to deter voters from sending her to the Senate.

With 73 percent of the vote in, Flanagan led Tafoya 54.59 to 42.84 percent.

Hennepin County is what flipped the race in Flanagan's favor.

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This was one of several open Senate seats this election cycle.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | MINNESOTA | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SENATE
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