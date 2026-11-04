Peggy Flanagan Wins Minnesota Senate Seat

Peggy Flanagan has won the Minnesota Senate Race. She defeated Republican challenger Michelle Tafoya.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Decision Desk called the race for Flanagan at 12:03 AM Eastern. Tafoya had been leading Flanagan for most of the night, but Flanagan took an insurmountable lead.

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects Peggy Flanagan wins the MN US Senate General Election#DecisionMade: 12:03 AM EST



Follow live results here: https://t.co/b3rJTttlEA pic.twitter.com/vGRFguOed9 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

Flanagan's time as Minnesota's lieutenant governor was marred by fraud scandals, but that did not seem to deter voters from sending her to the Senate.

Bad sign for Michele Tafoya in Minnesota.



Peggy Flanagan up +5 in suburban Anoka County with 95%+ of the vote in. It was a Trump +4 county in 2024.



+9 Dem swing in that county, which a MN political expert told us Tafoya had to do well in. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 4, 2026

With 73 percent of the vote in, Flanagan led Tafoya 54.59 to 42.84 percent.

Hennepin County is what flipped the race in Flanagan's favor.

MN US Senate update:



There's the flip with 75% in. Hennepin county brings Peggy Flanagan into double digits. pic.twitter.com/amKnI5NIad — NorthStarRight (@NorthStarRight) November 4, 2026

And now with a MASSIVE wave of vote from Minneapolis-St.Paul area, Peggy Flanagan is now touching Michele Tafoya as expected, and is headed to a clear win in Minnesota on Election Day and Night. https://t.co/gCzdGc00Si pic.twitter.com/9JqfwxIM0s — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) November 4, 2026

This was one of several open Senate seats this election cycle.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.