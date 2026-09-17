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Your Reminder That Peggy Flanagan Partook in a Violent Protest That Injured 21 Cops

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 17, 2026 5:30 PM
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Your Reminder That Peggy Flanagan Partook in a Violent Protest That Injured 21 Cops
AP Photo/Jim Mone

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is one of the most radical candidates running for office this year. She wants to be the next U.S. Senator from Minnesota, but it's clear she's too far-left to hold that office. From supporting the gender mutilation of children to turning a blind eye to Somali fraud, Flanagan's record is against her. She's also in favor of defunding the police and abolishing ICE.

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Flanagan's Republican opponent, Michele Tafoya, called her out for her role in the $9 billion Somali fraud scandal.

We want to point out how poised and conservative Flanagan looks in this video, by the way. Gone is her "Protect Trans Kids" shirt with the knives on it.

And Flanagan, having no other argument against the fraud, had to bring up January 6.

That's deflection. Flanagan has no interest in stopping the fraud. She called the Somalis who stole billions the "fabric" of the community and wore a hijab to appease Muslims.

But here are some of the violent criminals Flanagan has supported over the years. This include Leonard Peltier, who murdered two federal agents. Flanagan celebrated his commuted sentence.

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"Thank you President Biden, for this final act of compassion in office to release Leonard Peltier after nearly 50 years in prison," Flanagan wrote on Instagram.

Peltier murdered FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams in 1975 during a shootout at Jumping Bull Ranch on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Peltier then fled to Canada and was extradited back to the U.S. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in 1977 and received two consecutive life sentences.

So Flanagan doesn't have a leg to stand on here. Peltier killed two cops and she cheered his release from prison.

Flanagan also took part in a violent protest that led to the injury of 21 officers. And she bragged about doing it again if given the chance.

"I would do it again in a heartbeat. Because I am a mother. Yes ... I was trespassing ... and I would do it again because the cries of a mother who has lost her in a way where he was shot and left to bleed out, and he was shot in front of a four-year-old child," Flanagan said.

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"I would do it again because I am a mother," she continued. "So I've heard this bill talked about as red meat for someone's district.

Simply incredible. Democrats hate law enforcement. They want to abolish ICE, prosecute them, and even bar them from state jobs in California.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ICE | JANUARY 6 | MINNESOTA | TRANSGENDER
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