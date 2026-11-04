Somali Fraudster Charged in 'Feeding Our Future' Scandal Sentenced to Decades in Prison

Salim Said, who was a central figure in Minnesota's Feeding Our Future fraud scandal, was just sentenced to 30 years behind bars for his role in the scheme that stole millions from Minnesota taxpayers.
Salim Said, central participant in Feeding Our Future scheme, sentenced to 30 yearshttps://t.co/9LtUox2mCE— CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) November 2, 2026
U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel imposed the term in Minneapolis. Said, who operated Safari Restaurant specializing in Somali dishes, was convicted in 2025 of multiple charges. Prosecutors said he was responsible for $44 million in fraud, some committed by people he recruited.
He claimed a “ridiculous daily distribution of 6,000 meals” while FBI cameras showed about 40 people a day collecting food, prosecutors said in a court filing.
“The defendant and his sites did not serve thousands of children; he served a calculated, lucrative lie,” they wrote.
“You took more than taxpayers’ dollars to enrich yourself. You took the reputation of our state down with you,” Brasel told Said in the sentencing hearing.
He bought a $1.2 million home, commercial real estate, and an $87,000 pickup truck with the proceeds, the state said.
Said, a native of Somalia, denied the allegations while testifying at trial. At his sentencing, he expressed remorse. Defense attorney Barry Zone asked for 12 years and disputed that Said was the “architect” of the scheme.
Absolutely insane.
Ironically, Minnesota will feed him more food than he fed Minnesotans.— Adam Parker (@akparker) November 3, 2026
And still on the taxpayers' dime.
Salim Said claimed a "ridiculous daily distribution of 6,000 meals" while FBI cameras showed about 40 people a day collecting food, prosecutors said. https://t.co/2u9jEbLy7V— TownMaxim (@TownMaxim) November 2, 2026
Just incredible amounts of hubris.
Salim Ahmed Said, 37, a Somali-born co-owner of Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for his role in stealing $44 million from a taxpayer-funded program intended to feed underprivileged children during the COVID-19 pandemic.… pic.twitter.com/hALCdBoMZM— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2026
Will he get a pardon eventually?
🚨 30 YEARS! Salim Said just got 30 YEARS in federal prison for his role in the Feeding Our Future fraud.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 29, 2026
Prosecutors called him the "undisputed architect." They say he ran a scam that claimed to feed thousands of hungry kids a day.
FBI surveillance found about 40 people a day… pic.twitter.com/x903kqJ07U
Said was convicted along with Aimee Block, the leader of Feeding Our Future. Block was sentenced to 42 years in prison and ordered to repay $242 million.
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