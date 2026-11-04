Democrat Rebecca Cook Wins House Seat in WI-03

Rebecca Cooke has won a seat in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, defeating incumbent Republican Derrick Van Orden.

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Decision Desk called the race at 1:04 AM Eastern.

Decision Desk HQ projects Rebecca Cooke wins the WI US House 3 General Election #DecisionMade: 1:04 AM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/LbMnfEyEsB https://t.co/0p37WudP74 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2026

With more than 95 percent reporting, Cooke won 52.52 to 45.93 percent.

Folks across West Central Wisconsin are working twice as hard and getting half as much. We need more working class people to represent us in Washington.



We need people in Washington who will look out for us — and give us something to believe in again. pic.twitter.com/6XdNgWAfrQ — Rebecca Cooke (@RebeccaforWI) October 30, 2026

You guys worked so hard during this campaign, thank you all! https://t.co/U0ibSsUNWq — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) November 3, 2026

Like many Democrats tonight, Cooke took a decisive lead early and Republican Van Orden was unable to overcome it.

Rebecca Cooke is in an extremely commanding position in WI-03.



She leads Derrick Van Orden by about 18,400 votes with 68% in, and she's beating her goals in nearly every county reporting, by about 6 points on average.



Van Orden would need to win the remaining vote by 17… — Ryan McComb (@ryanjmccomb) November 4, 2026

Van Orden conceded the race.

"I know that we are hungry here. Hungry for a change that we can feel in our bones ..."



Democrat Rebecca Cooke addresses supporters in an acceptance speech on Election Night, after incumbent Derrick Van Orden conceded. pic.twitter.com/se4pwMM3Ci — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) November 4, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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