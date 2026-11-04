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Democrat Rebecca Cook Wins House Seat in WI-03

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 04, 2026 1:08 AM
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Democrat Rebecca Cook Wins House Seat in WI-03
Facebook/Cooke for Congress

Rebecca Cooke has won a seat in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, defeating incumbent Republican Derrick Van Orden.

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Decision Desk called the race at 1:04 AM Eastern.

With more than 95 percent reporting, Cooke won 52.52 to 45.93 percent.

Like many Democrats tonight, Cooke took a decisive lead early and Republican Van Orden was unable to overcome it.

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Van Orden conceded the race.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | WISCONSIN
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